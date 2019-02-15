SEBRING — Lake Placid Middle School Assistant Principal Willie Hills will be transitioning from being a school administrator to overseeing the School Board of Highlands County’s Transportation department.
With Transportation Director David Solomon set to retire around the end of the 2018-19 school year, the school district advertised to fill the position, with Hills being selected among four applicants.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Hills has a trucking business and has a background in transportation. He brings a lot of strengths to the table.
Hills said he grew up in Highlands County and his family had a citrus and produce hauling and harvesting business.
“Since I evolved, I have my own trucking company where we have flatbed trucks and so I know a little bit about the federal regulations and safety concerns,” he said.
Hills has been with the Highlands School District for 17 years.
“I have dealt with transportation and utilized a lot of their services as a coach,” he said. “I know several of the location managers.”
He used to do the detailing for the school buses with students during the summer, Hills said. Cleaning and sanitizing them so they would be ready for the upcoming school year.
Hills didn’t have a set date for when he will move permanently to the Transportation department.
“I will be working out a schedule to where I will be fulfilling my responsibilities at Lake Placid Middle School, but I will also be going up for some half days,” to the Transportation department to transition with Solomon and making sure he understands everything, Hills said.
“I will be full-time once I fulfill my contract here at Lake Placid Middle, I will take over this summer with Mr. Solomon up there,” he said.
Also, the district is advertising to fill the position of assistant superintendent of secondary programs with the deadline for applications of March 8.
Lethbridge said Jessica Thayer, who currently holds the position, has accepted a job with AVID and will be leaving the district in April.
