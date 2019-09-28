Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society has scheduled a bus trip to the Florida Aquarium and Ybor City’s historic district with Annett Bus Line on Saturday, Oct. 12. The bus will depart from the Sebring Historical Society, located behind the Sebring Library, at 8:30 a.m.
After visiting the Florida Aquarium, the tour will include the Ybor City State Museum, housed in a 1920s bakery. The museum features exhibits on the cigar industry and the area’s immigrant communities.
To finish the day, dinner at Ybor City’s World Famous Columbia Restaurant, Florida’s oldest restaurant since 1905. The cost of dinner not included in price of the bus ticket.
Cost for the bus trip is $60 for adults /$50 for children. Sebring Historical Society members receive a 10% discount.
For further information, contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
