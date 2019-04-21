SEBRING — For those who regularly enjoy the exceptional shows at Highlands Little Theatre, the names Larissa Meagher and Isaac Hernandez should be familiar. They are outstanding young theater professionals who not only act, but sing, dance, assist with sound and lighting and even directing.
Meagher has been involved in all aspects of the theater. She has most recently been in “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” “Disenchanted” and will soon be seen in “Mama Mia.”
“I’ve been accepted into a number of Musical Theater Programs for college this fall including LaGrange College (Georgia), University of Mobile (Alabama) and Molloy College with CAP 21 (New York). It’s been very exciting.”
Musical theater auditions are grueling. Meagher says that ballet and jazz dancing sequences were required. Acting was done one-on-one with a professor. Singing was in front of four professors with piano accompaniment.
“Auditioning was a great experience,” she said. “I felt really good after the auditions.”
“I auditioned at Valencia College (Orlando) and am waiting to hear back. They have a very good program there. I would attend the first two years at Valencia and then transfer to UCF (University of Central Florida).”
At this time, Valencia is her first choice. The program at Molloy is exciting as the college is near the financial district in New York. Classes are held at the college. CAP 21 is their theater segment where the students are able to work with projects on Broadway.
College is very expensive, as are dorm and supply costs, so New York may not be feasible at this time. Meagher said that UCF has an amazing program.
“If I go to Valencia, I would like to double major in Musical Theater and Sound Technology. I already have credits toward my AA degree. Orlando is a great place for theatrical jobs — Universal, Disney — lots of opportunities for casting calls.”
Meagher will be in the Frozen Show at Disney beginning next month.
Hernandez has plans for his career and future. He was most recently seen as Jesus in “Godspell,” a very moving performance for a young man. His religion and family are very important to him.
There are several ways to audition for Musical Theater programs. Either directly at the college or with FTC (Florida Theater Conference). FTC is where the college scouts attend to evaluate talent.
“FTC was a great experience. We were all in a big room. There were schools represented from Florida, Chicago, New York, etc. You could see where you stacked up against everyone else,” said Hernandez.
On Jan. 26, Hernandez auditioned at UF (University of Florida). There were 65 people vying for only six spots, three male and three female.
“It was pretty crazy. You waited for your number to be called. We had to sing and dance and do a monologue. While the waiting was stressful, you were able to network with other actors. That part was awesome. I made some great friends and contacts.”
On March 28, Hernandez was notified he was one of only three males selected for the program. While he was accepted into the prestigious program, he was not accepted into the college for reasons mostly beyond his control.
“My sister was ill and I missed a deadline for submitting a document. A reconsideration was requested, but they stood firm on their decision. My application was cancelled, not rejected. It still was an awesome experience.”
Hernandez also has a back-up plan. He is waiting to hear back from Advent Health University, a private college in Orlando.
“I want to get my OTA (Occupational Therapist) degree and be a traveling therapist. That way I can attend casting calls in the Orlando area. There is a show about immigrants that I would really like to do. My family members came across the border from Mexico and Cuba. I will need to brush up on my Spanish!
“I want to help people. When God closes a door, he opens another one.”
