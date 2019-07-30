SEBRING — For the first time in its 45-year history, Highlands Little Theatre will compete at the Florida Theatre Conference Annual Community Theatre Festival.
Cast and crew of “Dancing at Lughnasa,” which just completed a preview run last weekend at HLT, will travel up to Theatre Winter Haven to present the show in the statewide competition on Aug. 11 alongside three other shows.
The winner that day will travel to the regional competition in Louisville, Kentucky, said HLT Executive Director Vanessa Logsdon.
“I think this is a great way to let our light shine,” Logsdon said. “We get to show other theaters in the state that we are high level.”
The competition is fierce. Only four shows out of the state get selected to compete — last year, only three of them competed — and there are restrictions to meet.
First, the cast doesn’t just perform, Logsdon said. The cast and the crew have to set up and strike the set for the judges, under a stopwatch, with all set pieces kept in a 10-by-10-foot square on the floor.
They can be stacked, as long as they don’t fall over or interfere with the flying backdrop system.
“They knew when they designed our set here that that was the requirement,” Logsdon said.
Cast members must also be prepared to compete and travel, Logsdon said. Shows can’t change cast members once they submit the show for competition. There might be an exception made for an emergency, she said.
For the regional competition, they would have to rent passenger cars and a U-haul for the 14-hour drive to Kentucky, paying for gas, food and lodging along the way.
This is not a “national year,” Logsdon said. Next year is. During a national year, the winners at regional level could be going to national at any city in the United States.
All of this costs money, which was provided this year by the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County, specifically for “Dancing at Lughnasa,” and through the Alan Jay Automotive Network annual sponsorship.
It already has cost HLT more than $1,000 to register all the members of the cast and crew for competition, Logsdon said, and that’s not counting the usual show costs of royalties, set construction, costumes, props and scripts.
The crew will also pack tools and supplies for the trip to Winter Haven, just in case.
Cast and crew will arrive in Winter Haven for the weekend, Logsdon said, and meet on Saturday with Theatre Winter Haven’s technical team on lighting and sound. Then all four shows will be presented on the same day, in hour-long versions.
That’s another requirement, Logsdon said. All shows must be trimmed to an hour, with permission from the author and agent, of course.
At the end of the day, Aug. 11, judges will say who will advance.
Logsdon said there are plans to do a show next year, in hopes of getting to nationals, but there have been no suggestions yet.
HLT directors, all those certified to direct a show, chose the slate of shows for the season, as well as the one for competition. Laura Wade, director for “Dancing at Lughnasa,” came up with the idea for this show, Logsdon said, and no one had any objections or alternative suggestions.
The 1990 play by dramatist Brian Friel is set in Ireland’s County Donegal in August 1936 in the fictional town of Ballybeg. As described by the HLT website at highlandslittletheatre.org, “Dancing at Lughnasa” is a memory play told from the perspective of a man who recalls that summer he spent at his aunts’ rural home when he was 7 years old.
The five Mundy sisters, all unmarried, lived in a big cottage just outside of the small village, and the story shows the strength and bravery of the five sisters who dance wildly in a final celebration of life, before their lives change forever.
