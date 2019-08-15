SEBRING — For the first time in a statewide competition, a Highlands Little Theatre troupe came in second with a one-hour version of “Dancing At Lughnasa.”
Although the show didn’t win first place at Sunday’s competition in Winter Haven, and won’t get to continue to regional competition in Louisville, Kentucky, it took home some first-place awards.
Among them were Best Scene Design; Best Supporting role, played by Tracy Schuknecht; and for Special Performance by fiddler/violinist Emily Finke, who provided all background music live at the performance.
“I was surprised,” Schuknecht said. “It wasn’t anything I was expecting. Everyone in our cast was very strong in their own right.”
Schuknecht had won a HLT Zenon technical award and an acting award for her part in “Hairspray,” but the statewide award was a first.
Schuknecht said the accolades belonged to the whole case and crew, and to the show’s director, Laura Wade, from whom she’s always learned something, whether on stage or backstage.
“This was a learning year, and we’d never done it before,” said Wade of Sunday’s competition. “I’m happy with the results. I’m already working on next year.”
This was the first time in HLT’s 45-year history and of all the years it has been a member of the Florida Theatre Conference that any production from the theatre has taken part in the Conference’s annual Community Theatre Festival.
It means more than that. Wade said she’s taken kids from the HLT summer program, operating since 2002, and from drama programs around the county to audition for college programs through Conference events.
“I’m working to get kids out there,” Wade said.
Her own daughter, Elise Chaisson — who performed in the recent competition, got placed in a drama program at Florida Atlantic University that way.
Auditions for students will be in November, Wade said, as part of the annual festival.
Over the weekend, the eight cast members and six crew members had to adjust their performance, somewhat. Part of the competition involves keeping all set pieces stored in a 10-foot-square space and setting up quickly from that spot.
In rehearsal, the cast and crew put the 10-foot box off stage, in the wings, and choreographed stage setup as part of the performance.
However, renovation of Chain of Lakes Complex on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, which houses Theatre Winter Haven, made it impossible to hold competition there.
Instead, the competition was at the Ritz Theatre, downtown on West Central Avenue. The stage has no wings or backstage, Wade said, and the 10-foot box went in the center of the performing area.
Part of their set piece was flooring, Wade said. All set pieces — furniture and props — had to go to the sides first so they could set down the floor.
It took six minutes instead of three, but it was well within the 10 minutes allowed.
Wade was thrilled to get to direct “Dancing at Lughnasa,” a 1990 play she was involved with at college and which won a Tony Award for the 1992-1993 season.
Wade had to edit the script to make the performance fit the one-hour limit. While judges loved the set, music and performance, they said it came off as rushed.
“It’s hard to cut something you love,” Wade said. “I cut more than one half. We did well with it.”
The play, set in a fictional Irish town in 1936, forced the cast to learn Irish accents, which they also did well with, Wade said.
Though she didn’t agree with all the judges’ marks, she said she could see room for improvement.
“There are things I would have done differently,” Wade said. “I love the feedback.”
This time, she plans to start right away: Selecting or writing a play so she can make any and all cuts to the script in or by January, hold auditions in May and rehearse all through June for competition.
Schuknecht hopes to work with Wade again, saying working with her is always a joy.
“She creates beautiful pictures and beautiful stories (on stage),” Schuknecht said.
Wade said she plans on seeking out shorter or original works, whether written by her or other members of HLT. The winning play on Sunday was an original work, tailored to the time limit. The originality meant judges couldn’t compare it to previous performances.
In general, Wade said she prefers not to know how other directors did a show before she directs one.
“I don’t watch other productions to see if it’s something I wanted (to do),” Wade said.
She said all scripts are like books: Lines on a page of dialogue and directions that can be presented however someone sees it in their mind.
“I like starting with words on a page,” Wade said.
