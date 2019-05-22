SEBRING — Late Wednesday afternoon, Highlands County officials reported that a portion of Schumacher Road at U.S. 27 would be closed due to a void that developed underneath Schumacher Road.
As Highlands County Road and Bridge crews prepared to fix the issue, westbound traffic on Schumacher Road was reduced to a single lane while all eastbound traffic near Walmart was required to find an alternate route.
Kyle Green, director of Road and Bridge, told the Highlands News-Sun that crews dug down and reportedly found no obstruction or severe problem. Crews filled the hole back up, put hard shell on top of it and repaved the area, he said.
The roadway reopened to traffic shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who sees future problems should call 863-402-6529, Green said.
This is not the first time this intersection has seen a problem similar to this. In March 2017, the Schumacher Road and U.S. 27 intersection was closed when leaks in the drainage pipes at Schumacher Road and Seattle Avenue undermined the road base and had to be repaired.
