SEBRING — It was beautiful singing, ugly Christmas sweaters, generosity, student achievement, seasons greetings and a bit of networking at the Avon Park and Sebring December Chamber of Commerce events on Thursday.
The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce December Breakfast Networking Luncheon, sponsored by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, was held at the Island View Restaurant at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce December Luncheon was held at Avon Park High School.
At the Sebring chamber event, the Sebring High Show Choir, under the direction of Zach Thompson, showed why they have a full schedule of shows with delightful arrangements of holiday favorites including: “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “Mary Did You Know,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Silent Night,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Thompson noted that “Silent Night” was first performed on Christmas Eve 200 years ago.
Known as “Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht” in the German language, the show choir first sang the song in German and then invited the chamber members to sing along when the choir sang the Christmas hymn in English.
The chamber members dug into their pockets and donated $642 for the choir’s March trip to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Alan Jay Wildstein doubled the donation for a total of $1,284.
At the Avon Park chamber event, the Avon Park High School Women’s Show Choir, under the direction of Joy Loomis, displayed poise and cheer in their performance that included “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
A member of the show choir, junior Halea Dagda, took the dubious honor and small award plaque for having the ugliest Christmas sweater that featured a couple of flamingos with Santa hats.
The December Student of the Month was senior Neaychema Fogle who has overcome family tragedies and stayed on track in her studies and has been accepted at four colleges.
Students in the school’s AVID program explained how AVID and its teachers have helped them improve their studies, plan for their future education and work toward a career.
