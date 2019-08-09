SEBRING — Alan Holmes and Edward Jones are both financial institutions, but only one wears a bow tie and took home the Highlands News-Sun 2018 Highlander Award for Financial Representative of the Year.
Alan Holmes, the bow tie-wearing financial advisor and Highlander Award recipient, noted Tuesday that it is easy to get the Holmes and Jones mixed up and he doesn’t mind if he runs into someone who calls him Alan Jones or even Edward Jones, the investment firm he works for.
Holmes grew up in Augusta, Illinois, where his family had an International Harvester farm equipment dealership.
Before coming to Sebring, he and his wife Nancy owned and operated two convenience stores called Hobo’s, which stood for the Holmes Boys — Alan and his son.
“We took a pretty big risk, a leap of faith and bought an old gas station and shut down a perfectly working gas station that changed tires and had a grease rack and everything, and probably a restroom that most women wouldn’t even walk into, and turned them into the prettiest, cutest little convenience stores,” Holmes said.
But, he wanted to do something different, so he sold the convenience stores and trained with Edward Jones to become a financial advisor.
In the summer of 1989, Alan and Nancy visited three towns in Virginia and three or four towns in Florida where Edward Jones was looking to establish offices.
Holmes said his wife thought of writing to every community that they were going to visit with Sebring being the first one to respond with a packet from the chamber of commerce.
When Holmes and his wife were checking out of their hotel to leave Sebring, they both said it feels like home, Holmes said.
In the fall of 1989, they moved to Sebring with their son, Ross, who was in first grade and daughter, Alana, who was in fifth grade, to establish the first Edward Jones office in Highlands County. At that time, there were only 18 Edward Jones offices in Florida.
He started with no office, going door to door seeking clients, Holmes said, and there were a couple of recent investment scandals, he added.
Despite the challenges, Holmes persevered.
About 14 months later, Holmes had enough customers and assets that the firm rented an office for him.
Back then, Edward Jones only wanted one office in a community, he said, but now there at least 12 Edward Jones offices among Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring.
Holmes explained he is an employee for Edward Jones as are the advisors in the other offices and they all work for the company, but each office is separate.
“We all do our work to help our individual customers to meet their goals and objectives,” he said.
Holmes said he has been very humbled for the opportunities to serve in the community.
He is a past president of the Sebring Noon Rotary and has been on its board of directors. He has been president of SIRAC (Sebring International Raceway Advisory Council) for two terms and has been on the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce board for two years.
“Just some good things that make you feel good about being part of the community,” Holmes said.
Holmes restored an old World War II era Jeep that he gave to his father about 12 years ago as a tribute to his uncle who died in World War II. His dad drove it in Illinois. When his dad passed away, Holmes brought the Jeep back to Sebring.
He decided to donate the vehicle to the Rotary Club. A raffle for the vehicle, among the six Rotary clubs in Highlands and the one in Hardee County, raised $21,300 that went to the Rotary Club Freedom Flight taking military veterans to Washington, D.C.
“This year I was a guardian for a Korean War veteran — very moving, very touching, very honored to be that man’s caretaker and guardian for two days with him,” Holmes said.
“It has been a wonderful community to raise my family, to build a business from scratch and to see this business grow into 11 other businesses ... and then getting this award out of no where.
“I totally did not see this coming; it was pretty awesome,” he said.
AdventHealth Sebring was sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet. Sponsor of the Financial Representative of the Year award was Superior Concrete Decor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.