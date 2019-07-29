LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Fire Rescue crews went to put out a fire at a house on Sunday night, then had to send some of their crews to U.S. 98 to put out a burning car.
Fortunately, there were no injuries in either case, but both the house and the car were total losses, said HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor. The family was able to get out of the house safely, he said.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, there was no one around the burning car off U.S. 98, which was found in the vicinity of Bassinger Grove Road.
Regarding the house fire, fire officials responded to the fire at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the vicinity of U.S. 27 and Lykes Road/Lake Francis Road, north of Lake Placid.
Consolidated Dispatch computer-aided dispatch (CAD) records stated that the fire was paged out at 9:45 p.m. Units were en route at 9:46 p.m. and arrived at 9:53 p.m. — in seven minutes.
Bashoor said that was quick for Engine 19-1 out of DeSoto City Fire Department on George Boulevard. They arrived along with Battalion Chief 1.
Other units to arrive, Bashoor said, were Engine 41-1 from Sun N Lake Lake Placid Fire Department, Tanker 30-1 from Leisure Lakes Fire Department, Tanker 24-1 from Lorida Fire Department, Tanker 18-1 from the DeSoto City Fire Department on DeSoto Road, Tanker 33-1 from Highlands Park Fire Department and Medical Unit 36-1 from Lake Placid Fire Department.
Part of the challenge with the house, Bashoor said, came from the fact that it was in a rural area that lacked a nearby hydrant.
Highlands fire crews had to call in tankers and do a “water shuttle,” Bashoor said, which is essentially a portable, easily set-up pool where tankers can dump water for fire engines to siphon, then make another run to a hydrant.
The cause of the house fire is unknown, Bashoor said, and is being investigated by the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal.
While at the house fire, Highlands Fire Rescue got the call for the car fire on U.S. 98 at Bassinger Grove Road.
Units from Highlands Park Station 33, Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and Battalion Chief 2 left the house fire and joined Engine 24-1 en route from the Lorida Fire Station.
It took 17 minutes to reach the car, according to CAD reports: A 2016 Dodge Challenger fully-engulfed in flames.
The vehicle is believed to be stolen. A passing motorist found the car and called it in. No one was inside the car and no one was walking around outside it, CAD reports stated.
The State Fire Marshal will be investigating this fire, as well.
Again, there were no injuries. Loss of the car is estimated at approximately $35,000.
