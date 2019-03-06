AVON PARK — With the City Council seeking to have only aviation-related entities in the Avon Park Executive Airport terminal building, the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless will relocate prior to the expiration of its lease with the city.
The coalition’s lease agreement with the city expires in July.
A letter from coalition Chairperson Jane Breylinger gave notice of the coalition’s intent to vacate the lease agreement made and entered on July 17, 2017 for the approximately 322-square-foot space at the airport.
Heartland Coalition for the Homeless will vacate the premises by April, she said.
In accordance with the City Council’s public disclosures of its desire to have the coalition vacate the premises to preserve the leased space for aviation-related purposes, the coalition is requesting written consent from the city to abandon/vacate its lease, in accordance with the agreement, Breylinger stated.
The City Council approved the coalition’s request by a 3-0 vote at its meeting on Feb. 25. Councilwoman Brenda Gray abstained from voting because she is the coalition’s executive director and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was absent from the meeting.
Gray said Tuesday the coalition will be moving to 752 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park, which is near Long’s Air Conditioning.
When the coalition went into the terminal building two years ago, Gray was working full time and there were two part-time employees so it was enough space, she said. Now they need more space because they have three full-time employees.
