SEBRING — Lazaro Eladio Adarcio, 35, homeless, was arrested on March 21 by Sebring Police Department.
Adarcio is being charged with violating a city ordinance, possession of methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and drug equipment possession.
Just before 2 a.m., Sebring police officers say they saw Adarcio popping his head and part of his body from behind the American Legion building at 528 N. Pine St. Adarcio was wearing white shorts and white tube socks.
Adarcio left the cover of the building and began to walk quickly southbound in the alley behind the Legion, authorities say. That is where the officers temporarily lost sight of him.
According to the arrest report, the officers caught up to Adarcio again, on North Pine Street where he turned and eventually went behind the Legion again. The officer wrote the suspect had a beer in an aluminum can. The “Natty Daddy” beer was open and the officer noted Adarcio smelled strongly of alcohol.
The report shows the officer handcuffing him and arresting him for the open beer. When the suspect was searched, officers found a silver spoon in his pocket and a tin with four baggies inside with a crystal-like substance in each. That substance would field-test positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also found a leafy green substance they suspected was marijuana, and a baggy with two pills. The leafy green substance proved to be marijuana; the pills were identified from Poison Control as hydrocodone and Montelukast.
Andarcio has several cases listed since 2014 in the county Clerk of Courts website.
