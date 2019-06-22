By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A witness spotted a suspect with a piece of equipment soon after it was taken from a storage room of a downtown Sebring business.
The witness reported on Wednesday that Gerardo Sanchez took a pressure washer from the storage room of Mae Lee’s (International Deli) at 445 N. Ridgewood Drive, according to a Sebring police report.
The witness saw Sanchez with the pressure washer and she questioned him where he got it from and he pointed in the vague area of Mae Lee’s, according to the report. The witness told Sanchez that she knew he had stolen it from the restaurant and he placed it on the ground and continued walking west on North Orange Street.
The witness reported that she had been in the storage room earlier and the pressure washer was present, but a little later it was gone.
The witness and the owner of the business used a truck to follow Sanchez to the area of 542 Pomegranate Ave. and they kept him in sight until police arrived, the report states.
Surveillance video from Ron’s Automotive showed Sanchez moving the pressure washer, then checking the area, and taking the unit, the report shows.
Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Highlands County Jail without incident, according to the report.
Gerardo Daniel Sanchez Segundo, 26, listed as homeless, was charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied structure and petty theft, first-degree of more than $100, but less than $300.
Sanchez was being held Friday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $5,500.
