SEBRING — What is Memorial Day? The last Monday in May each year is a day to honor those men and women who have died while serving in the United States military. This is different from other days such as Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) which is for those who used to wear the uniform; and Armed Forces Day (third Saturday of May) which is for those who currently wear the uniform.
This special day has its roots in the end of the Civil War but didn’t become an official federal holiday in 1971. Originally called Decoration Day, it began as a time to decorate the graves of fallen American soldiers with flowers or other decorations. Today, Americans visit fallen soldiers at cemeteries, have gatherings with family and friends and some communities even have parades.
One long-standing tradition in Highlands County is the ceremony at Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery in Avon Park. Today, May 27, beginning at 9 a.m. veterans and members of the public will arrive to the cemetery to honor those who fell in the line of duty.
The cemetery will have a special recognition for Sergeant Charles W. Jenkins, the first burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in 1969. Sgt. Jenkins was killed in Vietnam and laid to rest at Lakeview on April 2, 1969.
Following Sgt. Jenkins’ recognition, the guest speaker will be Tony Folkner, there will be a 21-gun salute and a wreath presentation this year, with a special wreath for each branch of service. After the ceremony will be a free meal that includes hot dogs, chips and a soda.
Today’s ceremony is open veterans and the public alike. Veteran organizations that are scheduled to be in attendance are the Veterans in Arms VMC, Knights of Columbus, Today’s Vets Organization, Bob’s Vets, Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates.
Cadets from the Sebring High School Air Force JROTC spent last Friday placing flags on the graves of the fallen. The cadets also placed flags at two other cemeteries, Lakeside Cemetery in Sebring and Lakeside Historical Cemetery in Avon Park. This morning they will be performing Color Guard duties, presenting a POW/MIA ceremony and other duties. Later in the day the cadets will be out at the Military Sea Services Museum.
When asked what Memorial Day means to them, cadet Micah Bright said it was “to honor the service of our veterans.”
For Avon Park High School Air Force JROTC cadet Jasmine Cuellar it’s about honoring our fallen soldiers. “For me,” said Cuellar, “It means that we honor those who lost their lives fighting for us.”
APHS Air Force JROTC cadet Edgar Eugenio had a different take. “As someone whose family immigrated here, my family doesn’t have that connection but there is an appreciation for our troops. Being in ROTC has given me respect for what Memorial Day means.”
Lake Placid High School Army JROTC cadet Gabriel Swenson said, “I think Memorial Day means to honor those who fought and died for our great country so that we might enjoy the many freedoms available to us.”
For those who served and fought for our country, today takes on a much more somber and powerful meaning. “Memorial Day is a very, very hard time for me,” said Fred Norton. “Because it is to emulate the lives of those who died and because I lost many friends in Vietnam.”
Lowell Fricker of the Vietnam Veterans of America honors his fallen brethren by remembering the freedoms he enjoys because of their sacrifice. “It means remembering all those who have served their country and have given their life or physical/mental health for our Constitution and freedoms we enjoy.”
Other Memorial Day ceremonies happening around the county include the Military Sea Services Museum at 2 p.m. The Sebring VFW Post 4300, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, and American Legion Post 69.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens is at 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park or by phone at 863-658-4265.
