SEBRING — Sebring High School Young Americans for Freedom Club is proud to organize the 9/11: Never Forget Project on campus today in collaboration with Young America’s Foundation (YAF). Through this initiative, which is the largest nationwide campus activism project of its kind, students at schools across the country annually display 2,977 American flags to remember those murdered almost two decades ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
Even though most students at Sebring High School were born after 9/11, and those who were alive were infants and have no memory of the attacks, YAF students are still motivated to commemorate the anniversary.
More than 200 campuses nationwide participate in this project each year, this year being no exception, and its popularity continues to increase. Since 2003, more than 11 million flags have been placed in the ground as part of YAF’s iconic project.
If it weren’t for these displays, many schools would ignore the anniversary of September 11. Some in our popular culture believes young people should forget the anniversary of a day that changed our skylines and the world forever, in the name of tolerance and political correctness.
This September marks 18 years since the tragic terror attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Students at Sebring High School understand the significance of 9/11 and hope to raise awareness about the importance of eradicating terrorism, especially as threats — including ISIS — continue to rise around the world.
The program is not open to the public.
For more information about the 9/11: Never Forget Project and a list of participating schools, please visit yaf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.