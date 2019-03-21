VENUS — Dalton Hooks, 18, of Sebring, will be tried as an adult on DUI- manslaughter and DUI-property, personal damage charges stemming from a Nov. 10, 2018 wreck that ended with the death of Andrew Warren Stephens, 14, of Sebring. Hooks was 17 years old at the time he was driving and was involved in the wreck.
Hooks was arrested for the fatality on March 5 after turning himself in to authorities. The judge gave a bond of $50,000, which Hooks made.
As a condition of the pretrial release, or PTR, Hooks must check in with a probation officer twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. He must refrain from drugs and alcohol and he must submit to urine tests. Hooks must also enroll in a substance abuse evaluation.
Hooks is scheduled to appear with his attorney, William McNeal, before Judge Peter Estrada for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said the blood alcohol level for Hooks showed .119 on his traffic citation. The legal limit in Florida is .08.
Houchin also said criminal traffic cases always go to trial as an adult as there is no juvenile division in traffic court. Even lesser charges such as a 17 year old with a speeding ticket would go to civil adult court.
Hooks was a student at Sebring High School.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hooks was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck at about 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2018. He was southbound on Old State Road 8, south of Henry Drive, the accident report states. Hooks had a minor female, 15, of Wesley Chapel, in the front passenger seat who was wearing a seat belt. Stephens was riding unrestrained in the bed of the pickup truck.
Hooks allegedly was negotiating a left-hand curve on Old SR 8. Instead, he drove off the paved road and onto the shoulder on the west side of the road.
The pickup moved southeast as it began to spin counterclockwise across both lanes and slid backwards into a ditch on the side of the road. The truck overturned and stopped, resting along a copse of trees.
The FHP report says Stephens was thrown from the bed of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hooks was taken to then-Florida Hospital with serious injuries. He was treated and released. The report said it was unknown if Hooks was wearing a seat belt. The 15-year-old female suffered only minor injuries.
When reporting on the original fatal wreck, the Highlands News-Sun did not release the name of the 17-year-old driver or the name of the female minor. However, the driver [Hooks] is now 18 and is being tried as an adult.
Stephens was a freshman at Sebring High School. He enjoyed showing livestock with 4-H, fishing, hunting and hanging out with his friends, according to his obituary.
