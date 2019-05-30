SEBRING — It seems cars can do everything these days; make phone calls, run on electricity, park; even drive themselves. What they cannot do is remind the driver a child is in the back seat.
Leaving a child in the car can be deadly. So far this year, nine children have died after being left in a hot car. Last week was a prime example of children and animals who continue to be left in cars and suffer from pediatric vehicular heat stroke (PVH).
Tuesday, a 2-year-old was rescued in Atlanta from a hot car. Wednesday, a 4-month-old girl died after she was left in a day care’s van. She was never brought inside the Jacksonville day care center.
According to the National Safety Council, 2018 was the deadliest year with 52 children dying in hot cars. In 2017, 43 fatalities are attributed to PVH. The annual average is 38 deaths.
Dr. Cary Pigman, emergency room doctor at AdventHealth Sebring, said children are not the only people susceptible to heat stroke deaths by being left or getting stuck in a car. He said an elderly person who may have hypertension and on a water pill could be in danger as well.
Temperatures in the mid-90s this week mean parents and caregivers need to be vigilant about not leaving behind a child or pet in the car. Temperatures do not have to be very high to cause damage. In fact, on May 6 it was only 69 degrees in New Jersey when a 21-month-old baby died in a car.
The American Academy of Pediatrics explains the effects of temperatures on its website. “With an outside ambient air temperature of 72°F, the internal vehicle temperature can reach 117°F within 60 minutes, with 80% of the temperature increase occurring in the first 30 minutes.
“In general, after 60 minutes, one can expect a 40°F average increase in internal temperatures for ambient temperatures between 72° and 96°F,” AAP states.
Pigman said heat stroke is when the body cannot maintain a normal body temperature.
“It can no longer compensate for the heat,” he said. “The body temperature goes up and the mental status changes and the person enters into a coma.”
Pigman said the main thing a person can do to help the person or animal is to get them out of the car and out of the direct sunlight, preferably into a place with air conditioning, and call 911.
“Use a spray bottle and mist the skin to cool off the person,” Pigman said. “If they are alert, get them hydrated.”
In the emergency room, Pigman said, medical staff will look and treat the person by cooling the patient with internal and external means and watching to see if there is brain swelling. Pigman said brain swelling is very difficult to treat and can lead to permanent brain damage. Often times, it has a “grim” prognosis.
Muscle break down can happen from 12 to 72 hours after the initial incident. The breakdown of muscles can lead to kidney damage.
Leaving children and pets inside a car is illegal, according to Florida State Statute 316.6135.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler is vocal on the subject via social media and has been for years.
“Interiors of vehicles quickly heat up, making the conditions similar to an oven,” Fansler said. “Children and pets can only take the rising heat for so long before they succumb to the effects of heat exhaustion or worse.”
Fansler said a civilian can help if they see a child or dog suffering.
“If the pet or child in the vehicle is in obvious distress, the civilian can take necessary measures to rescue them,” he said. “Quickly call 911 to begin emergency response. Then try to locate an unlocked door before breaking glass.
“If a glass break is required, find a window furthest away from child/pet to prevent glass hitting them,” he said. “The law covers the person making the rescue from any prosecution. Once the child/pet is safe, stay with them until EMS and law enforcement arrive.”
Fansler said he nor his officers have had to deal with too many cases of children being left in vehicles; animals on the other hand are another story.
“We have responded to a number of complaints but only have had to break one window to help remove a child,” he said. “The parent accidentally locked the door and couldn’t get in.
“We have had some very serious conversations with pet owners where we have located a dog left in a hot car,” Fansler said. “I recall giving a pet owner a citation for the offense.”
Fansler said it is also illegal to leave the car unattended with the engine running.
Kidsandcars.org has a look-before-you-lock campaign to ensure parents get in the habit of looking into the back seat before locking the door and shutting it. Other tips shared on the website are to leave a cell phone in the backseat with the baby/child; drive with items such as a diaper bag in the front seat; or putting your left shoe in the back with the baby/child.
Pigman was all for anything that helps a parent remember.
For more information on heat stroke and hot cars and safety tips, visit nationalsafetycouncil.org, noheatstroke.org or kidsandcars.org.
