SEBRING — Highlands County was put under a “heat advisory” on Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. Temperatures ranged from 96-99 degrees and had a “feel-like” temperature of up to 108 degrees.
Heat in those temperature ranges can be dangerous, said Meteorologist Austen Flannery with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“The ‘feels-like’ temperature is a complicated formula that takes into account the real temperature, humidity and moisture to come up with a value,” Flannery said. “That value is what the temperature should ‘feel like’ when you open your front door and walk out.”
Flannery said today should not be as hot and does not foresee another heat advisory for the area heading into the weekend.
“There is an increase of widespread showers on Thursday and into the weekend,” Flannery said. “The weekend should have more normal temps in the 90’s instead of the upper 90’s.”
Decreased temperatures, albeit a few degrees, do not come without danger. The area is still hot enough that if the temperature goes up slightly the heat advisories will be in effect again.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states an average of 618 heat-related deaths are reported each year. It also says heat-related deaths are preventable.
Heat-related deaths bring to mind children who have been left in hot cars. However, others are at risk of becoming ill or dying from the heat such as the elderly, young children and infants, Flannery said.
That is not to ignore those people who work outside or exercise strenuously in the hot sun.
The CDC also included people who are obese, over 65 years old, and people on certain medications in its “at risk” category.
Many high schools take advantage of the summers for athletic conditioning for football, soccer and even band camps. Hezekiah Walters, 14, was working on sprints and weightlifting with the Middleton High School in Tampa when he collapsed and died during the conditioning on June 13.
Reports show coaches had water and cooling stations nearby due to the heat. The definitive cause of death has not been reported.
“Avoid doing the most strenuous activities in the middle of the day,” Flannery said. “Stay in the shade and stay hydrated as much as possible. Be sure to wear protective clothing and sunscreen. Get somewhere to cool off if you get dizzy or have any other symptoms of heat-related illnesses.”
During normal hot weather, the body sweats to cool itself. In extreme heat, the body’s temperature rises to a dangerous degree and can cause brain damage, internal organ damage and possibly lead to death. Other signs include dehydration, muscle cramps, sunburn, nausea and vomiting, and more. For a complete list of symptoms, visit cdc.gov.
The CDC says to get into an air-conditioned space when it is hot or symptoms of illness are present. Drink more water than usual and do not wait until you are thirsty. The CDC recommends staying away from alcoholic and sugary beverages.
Dressing in lightweight, light-colored clothing will help a person stay cool as will avoiding direct sun. Check on elderly neighbors or family members to ensure they are safe and the home has air conditioning. If they have a dog, offer to take it for its walk during the day. Also, pets should not be left outside for long periods of time when temperatures are high.
Plan outdoor leisure time for the early mornings or evenings when the temperatures are lowest. Maybe catch a movie or shop in air-conditioned stores during the heat of the afternoon. Find clubs or play cards or Bingo at an air-conditioned venue. After all, today is National Bingo Day.
Another great place to soak up free air conditioning is the library. Libraries have adventure, romance, western, suspense and nonfiction books to explore. The Lake Placid Memorial Library even has a genealogical society to help with documenting a family tree.
For safety tips, visit noaa.gov/safety.
