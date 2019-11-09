By MARC VALERO

Staff Writer

AVON PARK — It’s Santa, holly and ivy, colorful decorations, greenery, a lot of red punctuated with gold ribbons and more — it’s the Hotel Jacaranda’s Joan Hartt Grand Lobby and Arcade ready for the Christmas season.

The finishing touches were completed Thursday on the colorful displays, which include a life-size Santa next to a towering Christmas tree.

There are plenty of toy soldiers, wooden nutcrackers, seasonal characters and even reindeer to put a smile on those young and old.

When you visit the Hotel Jacaranda don’t forget your camera or cellphone for some wonderful photo opportunities for you and your family.

If you are new to the area, the Hotel Jacaranda, which opened in 1926, is on the Main Street Mall (19 E. Main St.) in Avon Park.

