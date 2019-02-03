SEBRING — That terrible day is a part of us. The emotions are raw. The gaping wound of five women senselessly struck down hurts. How does one even think about what tomorrow looks like? Or next week, next month or next year right now? As Highlands County wraps its arms around the city of Sebring, how does the community recover?
That may be something that cannot be answered, especially right now, and the process will be unique for every single person who was touched by this tragedy. The Highlands News-Sun reached out to other small communities across the country and spoke to people who were affected by an un-explainable loss of life. We asked some questions, but mainly we listened. Now we share those thoughts with you.
Sutherland Springs, Texas
On Nov. 5, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley, a U.S. Air Force veteran with a history of violence, opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small community of about 600 located 21 miles east of San Antonio. Kelley killed 26 people and injured 20 others during a Sunday morning church service. He died of a self-inflicted wound after being shot twice by a civilian.
Kelley should have been prohibited from purchasing a firearm due to a domestic violence conviction, but the Air Force did not record the conviction in the FBI’s National Crime Center database. As a result, he was able to purchase an AR-15, which he used in the mass shooting.
FBC of Sutherland Springs Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, urges people to choose hope and mercy instead of hate and divisiveness. “We can choose to put Christ at the forefront and let him be the central focus of everything that we say and do,” Pomeroy told the Tennessean, which is part of the USA Today Network. “That choice is made by us.”
Windy Choate, secretary of the church, said the most important way the community healed was to rely on God. “We had a foundation of God,” Choate told the Highlands News-Sun. “We were leaning on him and the community came together.
“We had prayers from across the world,” Choate said. “We were consistent in taking time for each other and taking care of each other. God’s there afterwards to help with the healing.”
Stephen Willeford, the man who shot Kelley twice as he was trying to escape the scene, finds it difficult to be reminded of one of the most painful experiences of his life on a constant basis. He told Texas Monthly that he can’t wait for a whole day to pass when the tragic situation never comes up.
Although the shooting killed a large portion of the congregation (normal church attendance was just 50 people), the church has become a place of healing and now has around 200 in attendance.
Instead of bulldozing the white church where the mass shooting occurred, the site was turned into a memorial, and a new building is taking shape for the congregation, thanks to donations that the church received after the shooting.
Hesston, Kansas
On Feb. 25, 2016 an employee at a lawnmower factory in Hesston, Kansas, killed three people and wounded 14 others before being killed by the responding police chief.
Located 35 miles north of Wichita, Hesston has a population around 3,700. Its town motto is “Harvest the Good Life.”
City Administrator Gary Emry said the shooting occurred only two blocks from town hall, which was used as a command center for the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.
After the initial shock the town decided to have a series of town hall meetings to provide information and to serve as vigils.
The first meeting was the day after the shooting and was held at the local high school, Emry said. While the plant was closed, employees would sometimes gather in the park at the center of town.
Some of the local first responders were very young, around 18 and 19 years old, and they had experienced car accidents, but nothing like this, he said. Some are still receiving counseling.
The shooting is still mentioned from time to time in coffee shops, Emry said, but there has been no mention of any events marking the upcoming third anniversary of the shooting.
There was an area at the edge of the plant that was used as a memorial with flowers and just this past summer the lawnmower company, Excel Industries, erected a memorial for the victims.
Emry sent a follow-up statement to Highlands News-Sun: “My condolences to your community — as I can certainly empathize with the citizens of Sebring. I believe tragedies like this are tougher to get a community through simply because it was a needless, unwarranted action, unlike the suffering one may experience due to an act of nature.”
The Hesston Record reported on the dedication of the memorial in June 2018.
At the dedication, Mayor Dave Kauffman said, “It has been more than two years since the incident, but life keeps going. For many of us, it is a balancing act, to remember and learn from what happened, continue to pray for and encourage those affected, but also to move forward at the same time.
“Tragedy has a way of bringing people together and brings out the best in each one of us,” Kauffman said. “Let this memorial be a reminder of the many acts of heroism and generosity and kindness that have followed.”
Charleston, South Carolina
On the evening of June 17, 2015, 21-year-old Dylann Storm Roof walked into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during a Bible study. He shot and killed nine people, including the church’s senior pastor and South Carolina state senator Clementa C. Pinckney.
Six women and three men were killed. All of them were Methodist African Americans ranging in age from 40 to 87, and a 26-year-old man who was the grandnephew of one of the five who survived the shooting unharmed.
Roof was caught the next morning after a massive manhunt and was eventually sentenced to death on Jan. 10, 2017, and to life in prison without parole on April 10, 2017.
Charleston, South Carolina, is the largest city in the state and had an estimated population of 134,875 in 2017, according to a U.S. census.
The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, or Mother Emanuel as it is affectionately known, is the oldest African Methodist Emanuel church in the Southern United States. It is home to the oldest African American congregation south of Baltimore.
William Dudley Gregorie, a Charleston city councilman and trustee of the church, talked about what the church and its parishioners must do to move forward in a 2015 Washington Post article, which was published just weeks after the shooting.
“Now our church has to bury our dead, start the healing process, continue to pray,” he said. “And forgive, so that we can cleanse, move forward and make sure that Mother Emmanuel continues to be the lifeline of African Americans in the city of Charleston, our state and our country. Because our church is just that significant in the history of our country.”
After the loss of their pastor in the shooting, a new pastor, Rev. Dr. Betty Deas Clark stepped up to lead the congregation. In a Youtube video from 2016 she said, “Last summer, our church suffered a great tragedy. But we never gave up our faith. We never gave up on God because God never gives up on us. Through it all, our church stands strong.”
Newtown, Connecticut
In the six years since Dec. 14, 2012, when Sandy Hook Elementary School lost 20 children and six staff members, the community has fought to heal. The shooter, Adam Lanza, died by a self-inflicted gun shot wound at the scene.
The Newtown Bee, the local newspaper there, described the communal feeling in December 2017, at the five-year anniversary, with an Ernest Hemingway quote: “The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.”
Monsignor Robert Weiss of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church said healing is still in process for many people, especially young people who were older, not directly affected, but whose world was also turned upside down by a shooting.
Weiss buried eight first-graders in five days in 2012.
Newtown saw an increase in alcoholism, drug addictions, domestic violence and marital issues. That’s why Weiss encourages people to get help. If it’s available, use it.
“Suppressing it is a real issue for us,” he said. “These events bring back all the traumas we already have.”
He advises people to sit down and talk with their children about what happened, to seek mental health help or fight to have it available.
Today, Weiss said he’s had post traumatic stress. He fears flying and bridges, and doesn’t sleep well at all.
“Anytime there is another shooting, it hits our community hard,” he said.
Cindy Clement Carlson was working in the school library at the time of the shooting. She said people wanted to describe forgiveness, but not prescribe it to anyone.
It was hard to both greet victims’ families in the grocery store, she said, but to also give them space.
Scarlett Lewis was one of those parents. She lost her 6-year-old son, Jesse.
Lewis eventually survived by forgiveness, which can only be a personal journey. For some, that’s not a journey they can take. She had to. Anger was killing her.
After Jesse’s death, she couldn’t return home to the house without his laughter. When she did, to get his funeral clothes, she saw that he’d written “Nurturing Healing Love” on the kitchen chalkboard. It wasn’t something normal for him to write.
“I really do think that message was divinely guided,” Lewis said.
“Nurturing,” she said, is “gratitude,” “healing” means “forgiveness” and “love” is “compassion in action.”
“I decided early on, I’m not going to be another victim of Adam Lanza,” Lewis said. Instead, she turned her attention to others by living her life in service for others.
Newtown tore down Sandy Hook Elementary. News reports at the time stated that all bricks and stones would be crushed, lest someone keep a souvenir. Plans for the crushed rubble were to mix it into the foundation of the new school.
Aurora, Colorado
On July 20, 2012, James Holmes walked into a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado during a midnight screening of the film “The Dark Knight Rises.” Wearing tactical clothing, Holmes set off tear gas grenades and used multiple weapons as he fired into the audience. Twelve people died and 70 others were injured, 58 of them from gunfire.
Holmes was arrested in his car outside the cinema minutes later. According to media reports, he had earlier rigged his apartment with homemade explosives and incendiary devices, which were defused by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad a day after the shooting.
Holmes confessed to the shooting but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In 2015 he was convicted of 24 counts of first-degree murder, 140 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of possessing explosives. That August he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also given 12 life sentences, one for every person he killed; he received 3,318 years for the attempted murders of those he wounded and for rigging his apartment with explosives.
Aurora is a suburb of Denver and its population is approximately 325,000, according to the 2010 U.S. census.
Deputy City Manager Nancy Freed worked across the street from the Cinema 16 building. She said she wished someone from Sebring or Highlands County government would call her and ask for advice because efforts from the beginning to the healing takes organization and determination.
“In the beginning, there will be loads of media campers across the street,” Freed said. “Special events such as prayer vigils are also beneficial. [President Barack] Obama visited and met with the families of the victims.”
Residents have found that time and and mental health counseling helps in the healing process, she said.
Freed said the incidents in Sebring and Aurora were similar although Aurora is three times the size of Highlands County.
“We were lucky,” she said. “Because of our size, we have a victim advocate with the department. The funerals are another milestone.”
Money has to be dealt with, Freed said, and she urged people to only give to a trusted charity.
“I think we got in about $5 million,” she said. “We had someone with a formula give it out to the families. The only problem [was] there was nothing left for mental health.
“We had an old library that was not being used, so Aurora Mental Health agreed to see people there at no charge,” Freed said. “We supplied the building and they supplied the counseling. I think they still do it.” She said state funding was available for support programs as well.
The families of the victims and the injured wanted a memorial. They raised about $250,000 for a monument and it is called the 720 Memorial. It is a reflection garden with 12 birds rising into the clouds representing the victims and 70 birds representing the wounded.
“You have to let the families lead you,” Freed said. “Whatever you do, you have to do it in the families’ timing. Ironically, the memorial process was the most healing.
“Anything that is done has to be from your community to fit your community,” she said.
Contributing writers are Phil Attinger, Kim Leatherman, Melissa Main, Robert Miller, and Marc Valero.
