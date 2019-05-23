SEBRING — Jack Charles Howard III had two cases called in front of the 10th Circuit Court this week. Both cases stem from two separate arrests for sexually inappropriate conduct with children at Heartland Christian Academy where he was a physical education coach.
On Monday, Howard’s attorney, Elton Gissendanner, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client who did not appear in court. Monday’s case was for an arraignment regarding his Jan. 9 arrest on charges of sexual battery-custodial authority, over 12 and under 18 years-old and lewd molestation.
On Wednesday, Gissendanner once again showed up on his client’s behalf. Wednesday’s court date was a third pre-trial hearing from a Feb. 7 arrest on four counts of lewd molestation and a battery charge, which were added as more victims were identified by authorities.
On April 12, Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
The cases were “rolled together” so they could be heard on the same day in the future, according to the Clerk of Courts office. Howard’s next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., June 19.
In January, a female student told police she was sexually abused by Howard. He was arrested and bonded out of jail. After three other victims were identified, Howard was re-arrested, creating a separate case as new charges were brought against him.
According to police, the sexual encounters took place on the Heartland Christian Academy campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
In March 2016, Howard’s teaching certificate was revoked by a state education commission for five years for having sex with a female teacher where students had access. He was a substitute teacher in the Highlands County School District when the incident occurred.
How in God's name did this go on for this long? Good job for whomever hired this individual, the poor victim's will be scared for life. They should charge the schools owner/directors with the crime as well, based on the suspects sexual propensities and conduct. Doesn't this make the school an accessory in the commission of the suspects crime? Sickening to say the least! God be with victim's!
