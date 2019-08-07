SEBRING — Veteran School Board Member Donna Howerton filed Tuesday to run for her seventh term on The School Board of Highlands County.
Howerton explained to Highlands News-Sun why she filed now.
Most candidates who would run in a November election would file the year before in November. The nonpartisan School Board election is in August, she said. “So I went ahead and filed this morning [Tuesday].”
Howerton’s first term started in 1996. She noted that Robert Fitzgerald served six terms (1978-2002) and she is not sure if there are any others who had such a lengthy tenure on the board.
“I have been very blessed and want to keep my open communication with our faculty and staff, which is what I ran my campaign on in 1996,” she said.
Howerton succeeded School Board Member Margaret Turnbull, who served 20 years, when she was elected in 1996.
Howerton, who is currently the School Board’s vice chair, represents District 2, which includes parts of Sebring and eastern Avon Park, but she receives calls from all areas of the county.
“I get calls from Lake Placid, from Avon Park, because we vote countywide,” she said. “I get calls from all over county. I not only try to have an open communication with our faculty, but also with parents calling me quite a bit.”
Her district encompasses Fred Wild Elementary School, which is also in District 3; the Highlands Career Institute; Memorial Elementary School; Park Elementary School, also in District 1; and Sebring High School, also in District 3. In her tenure on the School Board, Howerton has served as chair three times.
Howerton had no opposition in 2016. She noted in a previous interview that in 2012 a woman [Eileen Game] had filed to run against her, but she withdrew to run for a state office.
There have been no filings yet for the two other local school elections in 2020 — School Board District 3, which is now held by Jan Shoop, and superintendent, which is now held by Brenda Longshore.
