SEBRING — Highlands Regional Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of its Senior ER on Tuesday, offering technological aids designed for seniors.
The new Senior ER provides benefits that are targeted to meeting the needs of an older population. For example, the Senior ER provides the following amenities:
• dimmable lighting
• auditory support devices to help patients hear doctors, nurses and staff
• a variety of readers to help magnify print
• larger text for discharge instructions
• special attention to discharge planning
• one-on-one help with scheduling follow-up appointments
• dedicated parking for the senior ER
In addition, patients are kept informed about their progress throughout the time spent in the emergency room. They are notified when their labs have been sent for processing and what types of tests are being done.
Liz Barber, president and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, welcomed guests to the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. “We are happy to have Highlands Regional as part of our community,” Barber said. “We want to thank them for everything they do. This [Senior ER] is a fantastic addition to the community.”
“We want to thank the chamber, the mayor, our county commissioners and economic development for coming today,” Jason Kimbrell, CEO of HRMC, said. “We want to change from a hospital that is moving through the motions to one that’s thriving.
“We are the area’s only Senior ER,” he said. “We are redefining the patient’s experience. We have new low-skid floors and LED dimmable lighting. The bright lights don’t promote healing.
“According to the latest report, we are the fifth oldest community in the nation,” Kimbrell said. This ER is designed to provide for the needs of the community, he added.
“Elderly patients often have elderly family members with them,” Kimbrell said. “We have seating specially designed for them.”
Kimbrell explained the auditory support devices available for patients. The nurse puts earphones on a patient’s ears that magnifies the sound. “Now the patient can be a part of the conversation,” he said.
Chief Nursing Officer Marsha Jamison, RN, MSN, said, “We can lower lighting and knock off the glare, so a senior patient is not frightened. The Super Ear is for auditory support. It magnifies sound. We also have different magnifications of readers available to patients.
“We train nurses to be calm and show compassion,” Jamison said. “We explain everything we do, and you can see the difference in the patient.”
“It [the Senior ER] has a peaceful feel,” Brenda Stewart, RN, from Palms Home Care, said.
Besides services geared toward the senior population, the hospital also focuses on food quality as a way to make the experience better. “Our hospital food is excellent,” Shelley Nesbott, director of Pharmacy, said. “Our kitchen catered this event.”
“The advancements to the hospital and the friendliness of the staff have brought the hospital to another level,” Sebring Mayor John Shoop said. “We are thankful to have them in the city. I think the Senior ER is state of the art. It gives comfort to the families.
“The technology, cleanliness and friendliness are all geared towards giving a family-friendly feeling in a stressful situation,” Shoop said. “The company is willing to put money into it [the hospital] to make it a super place. They show a lot of compassion. They are good for our community.”
“With the growing demand for emergency care, the newly designed Senior ER will redefine the patient experience,” Kimbrell said. “The goal of the area’s only dedicated senior ER is to provide a customized space that offers a safe and reliable solution to care for one of our most vulnerable patient populations.
“We look forward to better serving this segment of our community,” he said.
