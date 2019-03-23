LAKE PLACID — On March 12, Robert Moore, the commander of the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, was excited about presenting Veterans Services of Highlands County with a check for $2,000 the next day. The donation represented the hard work he and his fellow Legion members put into a successful recent golf scramble fundraiser. Unfortunately, Moore didn’t get to do the honors. He passed away during the night.
But, on Thursday, it was Moore who was honored for a lifetime of giving of himself for others. Almost 300 people attended his memorial service held at the American Legion Post just north of Lake Placid. Not only did uniformed VFW and American Legion members from around the state fill the hall, but people who knew Moore personally wanted to be there too.
Everyone seemed to have a story about the kind of man Moore was. Mark Manley, a former Marine, bragged about how Moore came to his assistance when his motorhome overheated on U.S. 27. William Meddings was proud about the effort Moore put forward to recognize his son for saving a 4-year-old’s life.
The ceremony to remember Moore was filled with military tradition, prayer, and even the reciting of a poem. At the conclusion, there was a 21-gun salute and the presenting of an American flag to his wife, Dorothy.
After the service, a potluck lunch took place. The Lake Placid Garden Club announced it will be redoing the landscaping around the building soon and it will be dedicated to Moore.
Born in Sandy Springs, Maryland in 1946, Moore joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and served overseas for three years. He went on to be an over-the-road trucker for the next 30 years, but his dedication to the military never ceased. He was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion for 28 years, and held many positions. For the past five years, he devoted his time as the commander in Lake Placid.
Also, during his memorial service, speakers praised Moore for his constant smile, his big heart, his love for his wife, and his accomplishments. One speaker said instead of giving 100 percent, Moore gave 150 percent.
Since Moore’s death, David Abbott has taken over the position of commander at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25. He said Moore was a big man, with a big heart and big shoes. It will be hard to fill those shoes.
The marque in front of the Legion Hall read “God Speed Commander Moore’.
