SEBRING — If you missed Friday’s talk on hurricanes with ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan, make sure you get to Lakeshore Mall today.
Today the Hurricane Preparedness Expo at Lakeshore Mall goes into its second day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 11 a.m., WFLA Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve will also give a talk on hurricanes.
Participants will get to talk to Highlands County Emergency Management, Highlands County Fire Rescue, members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the local health department, the American Red Cross, the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES), and countless commercial entities who want to help you prepare for the 2019 hurricane season.
The Highlands News-Sun has partnered with the Highlands County Board of County Commission and the Emergency Operations Center to create this family-friendly, two-day event filled with fun and information.
The event’s title sponsors are Southwood Garage Doors and Highlands Urgent Care.
Center stage, where speakers and demonstrations will be featured, is sponsored by Duke Energy. Event sponsors are Taylor Rental and Bassetti Medical Research Inc.
Prior to his talk at 11:30 Friday, Harrigan said ABC 7 in Sarasota has five meteorologists and two other weather personnel, most of which have several decades of forecasting experience.
Covering storms since 1985, Harrigan trained at the University of Kansas, but never saw a tornado on the Great Plains. It happened after he moved to Florida.
He was back home on vacation, on a golf course, heard the alarms and then saw a funnel cloud way down the fairway.
Time to track
With hurricanes, weather forecasters have more time to study its track and put out warnings, he said. Predictions have gotten better over the years, not perfect.
Models suggest the path, but a storm can change course. They suggest intensity, but storms can get stronger or weaker at any time.
Even a storm that hits in the same spot at the same strength will not be the same storm, he said, so it’s best to prepare.
“We’re here to prepare you, not scare you,” Harrigan said.
He encourages residents to pay attention to local forecasts and avoid national broadcasts, which send film crews into harm’s way toward a storm.
Brett Adair of Live Storms Media was sent by his producer to Mexico Beach as Hurricane Michael hit.
“They got caught in it,” Harrigan said.
Storm surge trapped them. They had to climb up and crawl into a second-story entrance and watch as the surge floated their car away.
Calm prediction
Harrigan said when he reported on Hurricane Irma, he didn’t watch national coverage, concerned he’d translate that level of panic to his audience.
“If you can stay calm before, during and after a storm, you will survive,” Harrigan said.
Colorado State University researchers, led by Phil Klotzbach at the Department of Atmospheric Science, predict 13 more named storms based on current conditions.
May had the first named storm of the season, Andrea, bringing the total prediction to 14.
Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures have warmed up slightly faster than normal since early April and are now near normal, according to the June 4 report by Colorado State University at engr.source.colostate.edu.
Warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic should make an active hurricane season, the report said, helping form and strengthen cyclones.
Also, a weak El Niño will likely persist throughout the season, reports said. A strong El Niño tends to increase upper-level westerly winds across the Caribbean into the tropical Atlantic, tearing hurricanes apart as they try to form.
Past seasons
Harrigan said the Atlantic was excessively warm in 2017 for the formation of Irma and Hurricane Maria.
Last year it was cold, but then Hurricane Michael formed in the Gulf of Mexico, which tends to happen in La Niña years.
Watching Irma five to seven days off was “very nerve-wracking for a lot of people,” Harrigan said. Florida’s peninsula is not wide, and any variation in path makes a huge difference.
He said 24 hours before impact, a community might be 90 miles from the center of the storm, or closer.
Still, he said, the European prediction models did well with that storm, and the Global Forecast System (GFS) models are getting a lot better. There was greater error on a three-day forecast in 1985 than in a five-day forecast today, he said.
The five-day forecast exists because the U.S. Navy demanded earlier warning to get its ships out of harms way.
Now, after a storm, forecasters go back and tweak the models with data on where the storm did go and how intense it was, to improve the next forecast.
Local concerns
Harrigan told residents that wind damage and storm surge pose danger on the coasts. For Highlands County, the greater danger is freshwater flooding. Recently, he said, two storms — one of them Irma — brought record rainfall.
Inland, under the feeder bands, hurricanes bring tornadoes, he said: Quick ones that hit and are gone, but are deadly.
Highlands County’s most recent death due to a tornado was Heather Town in 2012, in Venus. She had her baby in her arms. The child lived and she died, Harrigan said.
More often, Harrigan said, people die in the aftermath, from indirect deaths.
Some overheat and suffer heart attack. Some get dehydrated. Some get injured.
After Michael, which had 14 direct deaths and 43 indirect ones, people died from trees falling on them.
Things to do
Harrigan insists people have a plan to shelter at home or evacuate, and implement it as early as possible: Two-hour drives on Florida interstates become eight hours.
They should also call or text relatives to say where they are and that they are OK.
To prepare, people should store a gallon of drinking water per person per day.
They should also store up water in bathtubs to use for flushing toilets and washing hands, in case of a power outage, which will shut down pumps for water utilities.
Residents should stockpile shelf stable food, only not too much salt or sugar, since that will make them thirsty, Harrigan said.
Battery-operated lights are better than candles or burning lanterns. Battery or hand-crank radios help keep people informed on storm conditions and relief efforts.
Also, he said people should be careful with propane tanks, since the recent fire near Sebring showed those can turn into missiles if they ignite.
For more details on preparation, get to the Expo today at Lakeshore Mall.
