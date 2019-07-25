U.S. citizen Francisco Galicia, 18, gets a hug from his attorney, Claudia Galan, after his release from the South Texas Detention Facility in Pearsall, Texas, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Galicia was released from immigration custody Tuesday after wrongfully being detained for more than three weeks. Galicia lives in the border city of Edinburg, Texas, and was traveling north with a group of friends when they were stopped at a Border Patrol inland checkpoint. According to Galan and the Dallas Morning News, agents apprehended Galicia on suspicion that he was in the U.S. illegally even though he had a Texas state ID.