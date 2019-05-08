SEBRING — County commissioners might do another impact fee study, depending on what they hear during budget discussions this summer.
The consensus from the Board of County Commission, based on discussions at Tuesday’s meeting, is that they really don’t want to spend an estimated $92,000 for another study if they have no intention of reinstating impact fees after a 10-year moratorium.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley asked County Administrator Randy Vosburg if the county was under any obligation or deadline to have impact fees. Vosburg said, no, it isn’t.
However, the moratorium is set to expire on June 30, 2020. If commissioners had any designs on having fees after that, Vosburg recommended doing another study.
If they don’t, the old fees would go back into effect, at levels commissioners said were too high for the local market.
What we have
The existing fees are based on a study by Tindale Oliver consulting firm. The County Commission adopted those fees in 2006, to go into effect in 2007, but put a moratorium on them in 2009.
Commissioners on Tuesday said the fees were too high for the local market, and definitely too high during the Great Recession.
Another study by another consultant was done in Fiscal Year 2009-10, but the county did not adopt it, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said.
Vosburg told commissioners a study is only good for five years. After that, conditions and needs have changed, and so should the fees.
He wanted to know if commissioners were interested in updating the study, just to have that option.
“I personally am not interested,” Handley said. “I think, I mean our local economy has turned to the good, right now, at a small degree.”
He said he’d rather see it get back on its feet a little bit better before reimposing more fees.
Handley also cited Business Development Manager Meghan DiGiacomo, who had told them earlier in the meeting that incoming businesses’ and land developers’ “eyes light up” when she says the county has a moratorium on impact fees.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said he agreed with Handley. He didn’t want to re-institute them, especially after having just enacted a countywide fire assessment.
Fire and emergency medical services were two county impact fee categories. Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn told the Highlands News-Sun that impact fees can only buy buildings, equipment and trucks.
The fire assessment can pay salaries and benefits, Dunn said, which has helped the county staff the previously volunteer fire services with full-time personnel.
What we ‘need’
Commissioners Greg Harris and Arlene Tuck agreed with Brooks and Handley. Tuck said she would like to go further and see if county development services can lower its fees, to help development of more affordable housing.
Dunn said his department did a review of their fees last year and learned the county’s fees are competitive, a statement backed up by Brooks.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked what benefits impact fees would have. Dunn said impact fees can no longer raise enough to issue bonds for a $50 million to $60 million road.
Instead, Dunn said, they can be used to put in turn lanes or other improvements to improve flow at intersections. Some places use them for pedestrian/bicycle paths or crosswalk improvements, to encourage pedestrian travel whenever possible.
Brooks added the fact that impact fees can only pay for the impact of new growth, not improve existing deficiencies. He also said the county’s land development regulations already require new development to pay for improvements to roads, water/sewer lines and other infrastructure needed to serve their sites.
Using the example of a McDonald’s restaurant building on U.S. 27, he said the developer would have to pay for their turn lanes anyway.
“What is the impact?” Brooks asked.
Howerton said not having funds to improve safety on roads can make it difficult, but conceded that that’s part of his job.
What to do
Handley asked where money would come from for a study. Vosburg said it would likely come from the impact fee account — still-unspent funds collected before the moratorium — which should have been spent by 2017.
The closer the date moves to June 30, 2020, the less time the county will have to do a study, leaving the moratorium as the only option.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael suggested commissioners decide by January 2020 what they want to do. They need at least 90 days notice prior to adopting an impact fee ordinance, she said.
“I’m not 100% opposed to giving us that flexibility — which I know means I’ve got to pay for a study, which I hate,” Elwell said, “but I do believe that there might be some value in at least having that option.”
He asked staff to get information back to the commissioners on where impact fees had been spent in the past.
Ray Royce, who served on the original impact fee committee, gave words of caution.
“It seems silly to me to spend big money if you know right up front that you don’t have the stomach to do it,” Royce said.
The bigger problem is not new development, he said, but development in old subdivisions.
Avon Park Estates, Avon Park Lakes, Highlands Park Estates, Orange Blossom Estates, Placid Lakes and Sun ‘N Lakes South were all created before the land development regulations required good drainage systems, water/sewer lines or funds set aside for road capacity improvements.
“They’re the problems,” Brooks said, “not the guy building a new subdivision.”
