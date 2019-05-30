AVON PARK — Suzanne Nicole John, 35, of Sebring, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from a Jan. 25 incident. She is being charged with two counts of cruelty toward a child through an act that could result in physical or mental injury.
John also goes by the aliases Nicky John, Suzanne Chambers, and Nicky.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states on 3:34 p.m. Jan. 25, deputies responded to a complaint of an intoxicated person at Memorial Elementary School.
The deputy stated he arrived at the school and found a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the parent pick-up area with its engine running. The deputy saw a child was sitting alone in the car on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The deputy entered the school and soon made contact with John. The deputy reported smelling alcohol coming from John. According to the arrest report, John’s eyes were bloodshot and she appeared to have been crying as her makeup was smudged.
John allegedly told the deputy she had to pick up a child from aftercare at the school. As John was speaking to the deputy, he noticed she was slurring her words.
The deputy asked John if she had a vehicle running with a child in it. She said someone was in it. That’s when the deputy told John she was in no condition to drive. John agreed and called her husband to pick her up.
“Due to Suzanne being impaired while operating a motor vehicle, it is reasonable to believe both children could have suffered from a physical injury,” the report states.
At the time of the incident, the children were ages 7 and 11.
