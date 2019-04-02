SEBRING — Family and friends hoping for the safe return of 24-year-old Khadijah Anderson got bad news Sunday.
She was found dead in Indian River County.
Deputies there had found her car on Wednesday, abandoned and unlocked with her keys inside it, at an outlet mall, according to news reports.
Indian River County sheriff’s deputies have started a death investigation, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson was last seen Saturday, March 25 in Avon Park, based on a missing person report put out last week by authorities.
She reportedly told her mother she planned to visit family in Lakeland on Tuesday, but she never arrived.
Sheriff’s officials in Highlands County said their investigation is now closed, aside from any help they might provide to Indian River County, which is leading the death investigation.
Calls to Indian River County sheriff’s officials were not immediately returned Monday.
According to news reports, local authorities were searching near Vero Beach Outlets mall, at 1824 94th Drive in Vero Beach, when deputies found Anderson’s car. After searching the area, they found Anderson’s body in Keg Lake, a lake near the mall.
According to Google Maps, Indian River County is about 87 miles away from Avon Park, in the opposite direction from Lakeland.
According to Anderson’s Facebook pages, she attended Avon Park High School.
Anyone with information that might lead to answers in the case are urged to contact the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office at 772-569-6700.
Information may also be relayed by calling Detective Vincent Forest at 863-402-7358 or contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-226-8477.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.