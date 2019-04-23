SEBRING — Karen Emery, who is new to Florida, said she is feeling unsafe with the recent events in Highlands County.
“With the slaughter at the bank and kids feeling free that they can carry guns to school and the attempt of the two 14-year-olds up in Avon Park, my little idealistic image of Sebring is fading,” she said. “Everybody here seems to be attached to their guns with little or no education.
“I am OK with guns, but I am not OK with the fact that they are selling them across the street from the high school,” she said. Emery is referring to gun sales at the Highland County Fairgrounds, which is across the street from Sebring High School.
Emery, James Upchurch and at least four others who are part of the Indivisible movement plan to speak at today’s School Board meeting about moving gun shows away from the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
Upchurch wrote: “When we began our efforts to get gun sales away from our schools, we politely and quietly asked the board of the Highlands County Fair Association to stop leasing to gun shows and offered to meet with them to help them find other revenue. They declined on both counts.
“The School Board has no authority over the Highlands County Fairgrounds Board, but you do have moral authority because you were elected to oversee our public-school education and the safety of our school children,” he stated in his planned presentation to the School Board.
Lynn Payne said she will be part of the Indivisible presentation.
Kirstin Heads said she will be with Upchurch at today’s School Board meeting. “There is between 12 and 20 of us going to the meeting,” she said.
Michele Backus will also be at the meeting to support Upchurch and James Reid signed up to speak at the School Board meeting in opposition of the gun show.
Upchurch said, “There has been a huge problem with the periodic slaughter of children in school and every community needs to do everything it can to address that. Certainly having the sale of these weapons of mass destruction right across the street from a high school is sending the kind of message that is inappropriate.”
