SEBRING — Multiple search and arrest warrants served Thursday in Sebring took down an international methamphetamine smuggling ring.
The joint investigation by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; the Port St. Lucie office of the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the local Probation and Parole office led to five arrests.
Throughout the investigation, another four were arrested and authorities seized a large amount of drugs. The investigation began in August 2018 when the HCSO Narcotics Unit learned that 27-year-old Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury, of 5003 Manatee Drive in Sebring, was a multi-pound distributor of methamphetamine in Highlands County.
Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said he did not have information on how authorities learned that information. However, Molina-Etchechury’s was the local kingpin of the smuggling ring, with links to an unnamed international drug trafficking organization with connections in Mexico.
It was also learned that the organization was responsible for bringing up to 13 kilograms —28.66 pounds — of methamphetamine a week, with a street value of almost $975,000, into Highlands County and the south-central Florida area.
Detectives unraveled the network over seven months through several controlled purchases of methamphetamine and by identifying several dealers working for Molina-Etchechury.
Four search warrants served simultaneously Thursday morning on Cleveland Road, Manatee Drive and Starfish Avenue in Sebring resulted in the following arrests:
• Molina-Etchechury, on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Zachary Wayne Korzep, 35, of 5010 Starfish Ave., for selling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, felony possession of drug equipment, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and owning/renting a structure for the sale, trafficking or sale of drugs.
• Jamie Lynn Thomas, 36, of 5010 Starfish Ave., for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment and warrants out of Polk County.
• John Phillip Korzep, 40, of 5010 Starfish Ave., for violation of probation.
• Galyn Oakley Turnbull, 32, of 2333 Cleveland Road, for trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or over), possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and resisting an officer.
Task force members also served search and arrest warrants Thursday at various locations in the country to take down the rest of the organization.
Task force members found additional amounts of methamphetamine, as well as a pint of liquid codeine, and smaller amounts of liquid THC and marijuana.
Authorities said these forms of the drugs have higher potency and are highly addictive. Liquid THC, a concentrated form of the addictive substance in marijuana, is often put in vape pens and smoked.
Other people linked with the drug trafficking organization were arrested prior to Thursday:
• Victor Antonio Delagua, 27, of 1517 Melady Ave. in Sebring, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and probation violation after he was found with 13 grams of methamphetamine and 255.3 grams (more than half a pound) of marijuana during a probation search of his home.
• Jillian Elizabeth Tubbs, 28, of Sebring, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession of drug equipment after she was found with 259.6 grams (more than half a pound) of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
• Cesar Rodriguez, of 2333 Cleveland Road in Sebring, on unrelated charges.
• Zaquero Baza, 33, of 4318 Mackerel Drive in Sebring, on unrelated charges.
Authorities believe that Rodriguez and Baza also have a connection to this organization.
“I have made it a high priority of our agency to target not just street-level drug dealers, but mid- and upper-level drug traffickers,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said Friday morning. “Working with our federal and state partners, we have stopped the flow of nearly a million dollars per week of methamphetamine coming into our community.”
He continued to say the investigation had spanned many months and countless hours of work by investigators in multiple agencies.
“I want to thank everyone who had a part in making this huge impact on the flow of drugs onto our streets,” Blackman said. “We aren’t finished, either. We will continue to work hard to identify and arrest the people who seek to peddle this poison in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.