AVON PARK — City Manager David Flowers showed the Brickell Building to some people from Miami on Wednesday who have shown interest in the two-story structure on Main Street.
“We had a cold call with somebody who was interested in possibly purchasing it as an investment,” he said.
Friends in the area contacted them and the potential buyers contacted him last week, Flowers said.
“He wants some more information; he seems very serious,” Flowers said.
The Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency owns the building, but the city is financing it, he explained.
Is there a set price or price range for the building?
Flowers said he needs to find out from the City Council if the building has a set price or price range.
“I need to ask them at what price they want to put this at,” he said.
The assessed value of the building, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser, is $462,000.
Flowers said he does not know what the potential buyer would do with the building; he wanted more information on the price and what is allowed according to the land development regulations.
Flowers said he will inform the council about it at today’s City Council meeting during his update on city issues.
Also, a second indoor air quality sampling has been done in the Brickell Building and the city is awaiting the lab reports, Flowers said.
A previous air quality test showed the Brickell Building continued to have some mold issues after a 17-day cleanup effort.
The interior cleanup work on the city-owned building started Feb. 12 with inmates from Avon Park Correctional Institute donning ventilators and special suits to protect them from contaminants.
The removal of the moldy wood and drywall was completed in March.
The structure incurred significant water intrusion from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The building got a new roof soon after the hurricane, but the mold persisted when no cleanup work was done on the interior.
