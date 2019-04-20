SEBRING — Good Friday was not so good for James Leon Irvin Jr. as he was sentenced to four years in federal prison to be followed up with 10 years of probation after his release.
The sentence is a result of a plea deal in front of a federal judge for conveying false bomb threats to Sebring and Avon Park high schools. Irvin signed a plea deal on Jan. 18, which was filed on Jan. 28.
On Dec. 13, 2017, Irivin, who was then 29, was arrested for faxing bomb threats to the two high schools. The faxes were addressed to the schools from “Isis.”
According to court documents, Irvin’s faxes read, “Good morning, I’ll be brief. I’ve installed several explosives in the building. If you do not send in $25,000 by Dec. 31, I will blow up this whole block.”
As previously reported, both high schools were evacuated of a total of 2,750 students Dec. 13, 2017 after the bomb threats were received. Sebring students evacuated to the then Highlands News-Sun Center and Avon Park students were sent to Joe Franza Stadium while law enforcement led a massive search for the alleged bombs.
Bomb detecting dogs were brought in from the Sheriff’s Offices out of Polk and Manatee counties, and the City of Port St. Lucie. Drones were also used to view the roof tops. No bombs or explosives were found.
Court documents show that Irvin was detained by law enforcement at the Children’s Advocacy Center, 1968 Sebring Parkway, that same day where he was made aware of his Miranda rights. Irvin admitted to sending the bomb threats but said he was not a member of ISIS. He also said he had “mental issues,” and that he got the idea of what to write in the note from the internet, the plea agreement states.
Court documents show that Irvin sent similar faxes to a Broward County hospital and to a Washington, D.C., phone number that has ties to the White House.
The faxed threats to both high schools were sent over the internet from an email address of OneWingedSianis@gmail.com. During the investigation, the email address was linked to Irvin; SprintPCS provided Irvin’s name, phone number and his Melody Lane address in Sebring.
When federal authorities took over the case, the state charges were dismissed against Irvin.
Also during the course of the bomb investigation, over 50 images depicting child pornography were found on Irvin’s phone. He pleaded to possession of material involving sexual exploitation of minors. As a result, Irvin will have to register as a sexual offender.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was pleased with the plea deal Friday; officials said, “so his sentencing is a great ending to a successful investigation.”
