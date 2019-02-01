SEBRING — Sebring High School’s 18th annual Soup up the Arts will offer soup bowls created by students and a meal to benefit three families with medical challenges.
Soup up the Arts 2019: Alice in Wonderland will be held 4:30–7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at the Sebring High cafeteria.
It should be loads of fun, said Sebring High art teacher Steve VanDam. The students are dressing in character and decorating for the theme.
Tickets for the event are: adults $15; children 10 and under $8, children 3 and under free.
You will have your choice of a bowl to take home, while you enjoy soup, bread, dessert and drink by local businesses and families.
Really nice upgraded bowls will be available for an additional cost of $3-$10, according to VanDam.
The event will feature a student art show, student entertainment, pottery wheel demonstrations, chalk walk, photo booth and more.
“We have 65 students that are creating over 600 bowls by Sebring High School Art Club and National Art Honor Society this year,” VanDam said. “We have put in 1,000 hours for the event. This is our 18th year of the event, which started out with almost 100 attending and the past few years we were at almost 600.”
The students are such great kids with such big hearts, he said. They are willing to come in many times a week and spend hours helping make the event happen so the students can help local families that are struggling with financial issues due to medical expenses and tragedy.
The guests of honor, who will be helped by the event, are:
• Marvin Family: fourth-grade student at Fred Wild Elementary School was recently diagnosed with Turner syndrome, which means she is missing the X chromosome. Recently the family has dealt with many financial issues, including medical, housing and transportation.
• Taylor Family: Zac Taylor is an 11th-grader at Sebring High School suffering from Neurofibromatosis Type 1, a disease that randomly causes tumors to grow. He has been suffering from this disease since age 8 and has endured excruciating never-ending pain with great courage and bravery. He has had over a dozen surgeries in the past seven years and is hoping to go through a second trial medication.
• Ames Family: Jonathan Ames, the father, has been going through treatment to fight lymphoma. He has three children, one of which is in the fifth grade at Lake Country Elementary School and has been selling bookmarks to help out with the cost of his treatment. They also lost everything in a house fire in the past.
Those interested in sponsoring, donating an auction item or art or anything else to help out with the cause this year, contact VanDam at vandams@highlands.k12.fl.us.
