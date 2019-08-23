SEBRING — Woodlawn Elementary School can now boast it has three “Hitts” in the classroom with a mother and her two daughters all serving as teachers at the school with the saying, painted on a front office wall — “We are a Family, It’s just the Woodlawn Way.”
The family within the Woodlawn family includes Jayma Hitt who has been a teacher at Woodlawn for 33 years and is now teaching second grade.
Her daughters, Sydney Hitt and Cassady Hitt, who are both teachers at Woodlawn.
Sydney is in her second year at Woodlawn teaching fifth grade and Cassady is a new teacher in her first year at Woodlawn.
Sydney and Cassady’s grandmother and Jayma’s mother, Peg Stephenson volunteers at the school.
Stephenson is retired from Sebring High School where she was the bookkeeper for 31 years. She has been volunteering in Jayma’s classroom one day a week for the past 17 years.
Cassady said she served her teaching internship, with a host teacher, at Woodlawn last year. This year she has a peer evaluator, but most people are her mentors and are gracious and willing to help her.
She had her class in a computer lab Thursday taking an on online assessment to evaluate their skill levels.
Some students raised their hands when they were having difficulties.
“That’s just trying to determine how much you know; it’s OK; just do your best,” she said. “They are going to give you things you don’t know; that’s OK.”
In her second week of teaching, what has Cassady learned about being a teacher?
“Time management is a big thing,” she said. “Trying to figure out how much you can get done in a certain amount of time and it never works out the way you planned for it to work out and you adjust and modify it and change what you need to change for your students.
“That is who you have to think about the whole time. You are here for them so you have to make sure that you are doing whatever you can for them to be successful.”
Cassady received a bit of encouragement from one of her students whose mother graduated with Cassady.
“So he knew I was in the college program,” Cassady explained. “He came to me on the first day of school and said, ‘It’s O.K. if you are struggling; it’s your first year.’”
While Cassady was at the computer lab with her class her mother, Jayma, had her class at the playground for recess.
Jayma said, “I think she will do a good job with the students: she loves children and she went SFSC [South Florida State College] to get her degree here; I think that she will do well.”
Three of Jayma’s second-graders from last year are now in Cassady’s third-grade class.
“They went from Mrs. Hitt to Miss Hitt,” Jayma noted.
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer said, “It’s a whole family affair; we love it; they were here as students, too. It’s pretty neat watching them now come in and giving back as teachers; it’s pretty awesome.
“When you see that tradition and walking in the same steps that they were as students and their mom walked as a teacher ... and their grandma is down there volunteering right now. It really is a family affair.”
Sydney and Cassady attended Woodlawn for their kindergarten through fifth grade schooling and Jayma attended Woodlawn from first grade through fifth grade.
Jayma’s husband, Rick Hitt, is the South Florida State College athletic director and baseball head coach.
