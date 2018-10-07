AVON PARK — Ready for take off or in a holding pattern? What is happening or not happening at the city-operated Avon Park Executive Airport?
Pilot/businessman and Airport CRA Advisory Board Member Jim Renfro said he hasn’t heard anything in weeks about about the city’s effort to get a fixed base operator for the airport.
“I would say it’s a holding pattern,” he said. “The runways are open; the grass needs cutting. It’s very frustrating that we had things going really well a few years ago and then with a change in administration [a few years ago] it all went away.”
The Airport CRA Advisory Board’s regular meeting schedule calls for the board to meet at noon on the second Monday of the month.
A couple of weeks ago the city’s online calendar showed an Airport CRA meeting on Oct. 8, but it is no longer listed and there is no meeting scheduled at this time.
In mid November 2017, members of the Airport Advisory Board described many shortcomings of the airport to the City Council and recommended the hiring of a fixed base operator (FBO) to manage the flight-related aspects.
The city hired Amherst Consulting in March to develop a request for proposal (RFP) in the city’s search for an FBO. The $4,800 contract has the Maitland firm gathering information related to the airport’s FBO terminal, proposed area of responsibilities, airport data, airport layout plan and more.
The last Airport CRA Advisory Board meeting was held in June and a subsequent meeting was cancelled.
In August, City Manager June Fisher said another Airport CRA Advisory Board meeting had not been scheduled yet because the consultants are still gathering information.
Fisher said Tuesday, “the Advisory Board members were asked about the services they would like to see provided by the FBO. That information has been provided to the consultant and they will be bringing back a recommendation. A meeting has not been scheduled.”
Renfro believes that not much will happen and there won’t be any big decisions made until after the City Council election in November.
The last Airport CRA meeting was two or three months ago when they had the big discussion on getting an FBO, he said.
“That was the last that I heard from anybody or talked to anybody,” Renfro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.