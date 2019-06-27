SEBRING — Through a federal program, The School Board of Highlands County will be offering free lunch to every student in the upcoming school year in addition to the already free breakfast it provides.
District Food & Nutrition Director Tim Thompson informed the School Board Tuesday that the application for the program is for four years so the district will be able to provide free lunch and breakfast to all students for four years.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton asked if it would change the menu in any way?
Thompson said his department is constantly trying to improve the quality of the meals and will continue to follow the nutritional guidelines so there will be no drastic changes.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “It’s a possibility for all of our students to have a free lunch and free breakfast. I think that is a positive for our community.
“I think a lot of our kids, at the high school level especially, are not eager to participate in the free and reduced program because there is a stigma that goes with that,” she said. “So I am hopeful that those are the kids who will take advantage of that.”
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said just because a student doesn’t qualify for a free or reduced meal doesn’t mean they are wealthy; they may still be struggling financially.
Thompson added there are a lot of students who just miss the cutoff for the free or reduced-priced lunch.
During the public comment period, Lynn Payne said it sounds like a wonderful program and she didn’t realize it was being considered by the School Board.
“You seemed to explain clearly that everyone gets free lunch and breakfast; is this the final vote on it?” she asked.
The board informed her it would be the final vote.
School Board Chairman Bill Brantley stressed, “It’s free meals for the kids.”
The School Board voted unanimously to participate in the free meals program.
Thompson said Wednesday that school cafeterias do offer some à la carte, but the selection has been limited for the past several years compared to years past.
The Smart Snack regulation has requirements that manufacturing is just starting to catch up with, he explained. “We do offer cookies, chips, beverages, extra entrées, fruits, and vegetables, etc. as à la carte items, and will continue to do so next year.”
The à la carte items will continue to require payment.
The Community Eligibility Provision allows schools and school districts in high-poverty communities to serve meals at no cost to all students through the existing National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs, without requiring schools to collect paper applications for free or reduced-price eligibility.
Schools are eligible for the program if 40% or more of its students qualify for free meals from an outside provision (not the district’s free/reduced application), such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) Program.
The Highlands District has around 63% of its students qualifying for free meals from an outside program.
