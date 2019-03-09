LAKELAND — “It’s surreal. I don’t think I grasped it, yet,” G. Tim Hurner Jr. said Friday before his induction into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame.
Hurner worked as Highlands County citrus extension agent, either as assistant or the head agent, for 30 years, from 1965 to 1995. As a fourth-generation Florida citrus grower, he spent most of his life and career supporting citrus growers and their efforts to improve their production and profitability.
During that time, Hurner focused on educating and helping the grower, said John Jackson, chair of the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame Board.
“He didn’t work for the University of Florida (Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences — UF/IFAS),” Jackson said. “He didn’t work for Highlands County. He worked for the citrus growers of Highlands County.”
Marvin Kahn of Sebring, founder of Kahn Citrus and one of last year’s inductees, gave a testimonial for a video documentary on Hurner, shown during the ceremony.
“Citrus (growing) was in his blood,” Kahn said. “That kept him thinking about how he could help citrus growers while we were sleeping.”
Laurie Hurner, who followed her father’s footsteps and now serves as the Highlands County citrus extension agent, was quoted in the video as saying her father never got bogged down in politics.
On Friday, prior to the ceremony, she told the Highlands News-Sun that her parents each come from five to six generations of citrus growers, so citrus was always in their blood.
Her father, when he was young, would go with his grandfather, Frank T. Hurner, to work on family groves in Pasco County.
“I thought it was fun,” Tim Hurner told the Highlands News-Sun.
Tim Hurner did the same thing with his three daughters, and Laurie Hurner said they thought it was fun, too.
“Now I’m just overwhelmed,” Laurie Hurner said. “I’m just so proud of him I just can’t stand it.”
Her mother, Sandy Hurner, married Tim Hurner 53 years ago in 1965, three months before he earned his bachelor’s degree in citrus production from the University of Florida.
She had lived in Savannah, Georgia. He had grown up around Tampa. In his acceptance speech, Tim Hurner said he had to get a map for her to find Highlands County.
Sandy Hurner recalls only driving through four traffic lights on two-lane U.S. 27 from Gainesville to Sebring.
It was so quiet in town, she said, “you could hear the pine trees drinking water.”
Tin Hurner said all the local citrus leaders interviewed him for the assistant county citrus agent job, and offered $6,300 a year, when the job description called for $7,000, still a decent sum at the time.
He told them he would stay if the other $700 would be in the pay packet by the beginning of the next budget year, and it was.
He earned it.
In the 1960s and 1970s he assisted in distributing the Aphytis wasp that fed on and managed snow scale, a disease of the trees.
He discovered that production would improve by not using high-analysis fertilizer, which was low in phosphorus.
He undertook several citrus educational programs over 20 years.
In 1976, he took a sabbatical to finish his master’s degree.
When he returned, he succeeded his then-retired boss, Bert Harris Jr., as county agent for citrus.
He worked with the Southwest Florida Water Management District to lead to micro-sprinkler irrigation and use of irrigation for protection during freezes.
In 1990, he helped Highlands County growers to form the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, to help growers keep up with local and regional issues and respond as needed.
He served as 4-H Youth Agent for Highlands County and grew the program to more than 500 members.
In the early 1990s, he became a certified crop advisor and started offering growers and allied industry people continuing education courses.
He opened a pesticide container recycling center before his retirement in 1995.
In 1996, South Florida Community (State) College hired him to teach the citrus and horticulture associates degree program. After that, he was recruited by Florida Southern College in 1999 to teach in their Citrus and Horticultural Science program.
While at Florida Southern, he developed a liaison with the University of Florida to help students with their job search.
In his acceptance speech, he said professors there had helped him direct his path toward being a citrus agent. He thought he would work in production, and so he did, but in a different way.
He also enjoyed watching youngsters come through and “develop into mature adults.”
He thanked his wife, the love of his life, for being his rock; his daughters for taking care of him; and “my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ: He’s the one who got me here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.