AVON PARK — The Hotel Jacaranda has been closed and tented during treatment for drywood termites, but it will reopen soon.
The tenting and treatment of the historic hotel, which is owned and operated by the South Florida State College Foundation, was scheduled for Monday through today (Wednesday).
The building was last treated for drywood termites 14 years ago, and the treatment was successful, according to SFSC. However, drywood termites fly into the building from other area structures, and the best proactive solution is to seal the building with a very large tent and fumigate the entire structure with a non-residual gas.
The college contracted Pestguard Commercial Services Inc. of Sarasota for $36,500 to complete the treatment.
Pest control maintenance is performed on this historic building routinely, including annual treatment for subterranean termites.
All necessary precautions are being met to ensure a safe and effective application, college officials say.
Staff and residents will be able to safely return to the building, on Main Street in Avon Park, on Thursday and the restaurant will open for business on Sunday, July 7.
Prior to the treatment, all hotel and restaurant staff and business partners were reassigned or on leave, and two resident assistants and one student were relocated.
