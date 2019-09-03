AVON PARK — Jahna Concrete plans to vacate in October the Main Street city-owned property it has leased for decades making way for the Church Service Center to relocate in the office building on the property.
Freddie Jahna told City Council at last week’s meeting that Jahna Concrete would vacate the city property in 45 days on Oct. 11.
“Everything is out of the office. We have got a few more things to move, but the problem is we have got a little bit of stuff there to move out and the liability of moving it out and somebody getting hurt or driving in there. That is really our only concern,” he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the Jahnas have made leaps and bounds over the past couple of weeks moving the items by truckload after truckload. There is a lot to move.
Jahna said, “The city has been real good to us through the years. It started before it was Jahna Avon Park Ready Mix ... and changed the name to Jahna Concrete. If it wasn’t for the city, we wouldn’t have been here so we really appreciate it so much.”
Anderson said, “We thank you very much for all you do. Everybody around here who has concrete, chances are they got it from Jahna Concrete. You are the foundation of this community.”
Jahna Concreate has moved into a new facility at 103 County Road 17A West, Avon Park.
In June it was announced by the city that the Church Service Center, which distributes donated non-perishable food to the needy, would be relocating about a block away from its current location on South Butler Avenue to the office building being vacated by Jahna Concrete on South Railroad Avenue.
The Church Service Center is currently working out of a metal shed behind the old fire/police station, which was damaged extensively from Hurricane Irma.
