By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Jan Shoop is seeking a third term on The School Board of Highlands County after filing Thursday for next year’s election cycle with the Primary Election on Aug. 18, 2020 and the General Election on Nov. 3, 2020.
Shoop said Friday said it takes a good three to four years to understand the school system because it is so huge with all the schools.
“I kind of think about it as being a city, you have 17 restaurants because you have 17 schools that have cafeterias; you have mass transportation with your buses,” she said. “All that just takes a lot of time to grasp.
“I am looking forward to seeking the third term.”
School Board Member Vice Chair Donna Howerton filed Aug. 6 to run for her seventh term on The School Board of Highlands County.
In 2016, Howerton and Shoop had no opposition in their bids for another four-year term on the School Board.
“I have been very blessed and want to keep my open communication with our faculty and staff, which is what I ran my campaign on in 1996,” Howerton said after her recent filing to seek another term.
Shoop represents represents District 3, which includes the following schools:
• Fred Wild Elementary School (Also in District 2)
• Hill-Gustat Middle School (Also in District 5)
• The Kindergarten Learning Center
• Sebring High School (Also in District 2)
• Sebring Middle School
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School
• Woodlawn Elementary School
Howerton represents District 2, which includes the following schools:
• Fred Wild Elementary School (Also in District 3)
• Highlands Career Institute
• Memorial Elementary School
• Park Elementary School (Also in District 1)
• Sebring High School (Also in District 3)
The four-year term of Superintendent Brenda Longshore also expires in November 2020. No one has filed so far for superintendent.
