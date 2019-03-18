SEBRING — The Rotary Club is auctioning off a 1950 Willys Jeep with all proceeds going to the upcoming Freedom Flight in May. Tickets are $25 each and available at all the Rotary Club locations in Highlands and Hardee counties.
“We are excited about the Jeep but much more so for what it will mean for our Freedom Flight,” said Rotary Club of Sebring President Jeff Roth. “We have been doing the Freedom Flight for many years and this will help us to be able to continue doing this project, honoring our veterans.”
The story behind the Jeep is fascinating to hear. Billy Sebring had a car dealership north of town. He would come into the old Cat House restaurant and meet with all the guys.
Sebring talked with Alan Holmes about a 1950 Willys Jeep that was on his lot. Holmes went out to see it. The Jeep was in several pieces, but the body was intact. Holmes bought the Jeep and decided to make it a tribute to his late Uncle John Max Holmes, who served in the Army during World War II.
Cpl. John Max Holmes served from 1942 to 1945. He was a part of the 625 LITE engineering group known as the Cyclone Group. The group went to Omaha Beach 19 days after D-Day. The Cyclone Group turned a cliff that was straight up and made it into a hillside so equipment could be brought in.
Cpl. Holmes received two Bronze Stars for serving in the Battle of the Bulge. He was later sent to the Philippines where he contracted polymyositis and needed an iron lung but one was not available. He passed away on Dec. 24, 1945.
The 1950 Willys Jeep took three years to restore. It is a civilian Jeep but it is meant to look Army. Cpl. Holmes’ dog tag numbers are down the side of the Jeep. The underside of the Jeep has been undercoated. The letters are flat white, with the old motor pool stenciling. The Jeep has the spare tire and gas can on the back.
“I went to one of my uncle’s reunions and I had his medals presented to my dad by the War Department,” Holmes said. “My dad took a lot of pride in that. I had this old Jeep and I wanted it to be a tribute to Uncle Max.
“I restored the Jeep and gave it to my dad. My dad loved it! He drove it around town; he was in parades and things like that,” Holmes said. “It gave him a lot of pride and joy. Every time he drove it, it would remind him of his brother. My dad had a license plate that read ‘CPL MAX’ – Corporal Max.
“My dad passed in 2017 and I got the Jeep back,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do with it.”
One day Holmes was talking with Roth and suggested, “Wouldn’t it be neat to take the Jeep and have a raffle?”
Roth took it further and decided to include every Rotary Club in Highlands and Hardee counties. The Hardee Club is extremely instrumental in the Freedom Flight.
The Freedom Flight brings World War II veterans to the war memorial in Washington, D.C., free of charge. Because the number of World War II veterans is dwindling, the Freedom Flight has started to bring Korean and Vietnam War veterans as well.
All eight Rotary Clubs are going to use the proceeds from ticket sales to cover this year’s Freedom Flight and next year as well, if enough tickets are sold.
“This has gone far beyond what I dreamed,” Holmes said. “It’s being used to honor our servicemen who served our country, that to me is the highest and humbling honor to give to the Rotary Club.
“Eight chapters of the Rotary Club came together and brainstormed with no conflict on how to do this,” he said. “It is good to be able to do this and one lucky person is going to have a lot of fun.
“That Jeep has a lot of life left in it. My dad would be very excited about Rotary Club doing this,” Holmes said.
“I would like to be an escort for one of the veterans this year and be there for the drawing,” he said. “It is time for me to give back to this community after being a businessman here for 30 years. Not only is it time, but I want to and need to do this.”
The Jeep will be moved around to each Rotary Club and will eventually be raffled off. The tickets will be brought to Washington, D.C., on the Freedom Flight in May, at which time a winner will be selected. The hope is that a Florida official will pull the ticket and announce the winner.
“We are thankful to Alan Holmes for his generous donation,” Roth said. “We are happy that he thought of us and we are happy to be able to put this project together for the good of all concerned.”
Ticket sales are open to the public. The tickets are $25 each. The winner is responsible for paying the taxes. Contact a local Rotary Club for more information.
