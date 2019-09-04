SEBRING — In the U.S. Air Force, Mark Colbert served as a crew member on B-52 bomber aircraft in the Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom operations.
Now retired from the military, Colbert’s mission as a Junior ROTC instructor at Sebring High School is to see his students succeed in school and in life.
Colbert has been recognized as the Educator of the Year as a recipient of the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Award.
When he sought a scholarship to go to college, Colbert applied and received an Air Force scholarship for mathematics. After attending the University of Portland from 1984-1988, Colbert was commissioned an officer in May 1988.
He flew over 300 combat hours as a crew member on a B-52 bomber aircraft.
Colbert served as an executive officer for three wing commanders, a director of operations for two squadrons, a squadron commander at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and the director of Policy and Strategic Initiatives at United States Southern Command in Doral, Florida.
He attended Air War College and Air and Command Staff College while on active duty and also earned three master degrees while on active duty.
Colbert retired as colonel from the Air Force in 2012 and moved from Florida to Sedona, Arizona.
He became a middle school math teacher and worked at Camp Verde Middle School, in Camp Verde, Arizona, for four years. He completed two years of education at Rio Salado College to earn an Arizona teaching certificate.
Colbert explained why he returned to the Sunshine State.
“Since my wife wanted to be closer to her parents (who live in Florida) and we wanted our son to have a better education, I applied for and was hired on as a Junior ROTC instructor at Sebring High,” he said. “We are thrilled to be living back in Florida.
“We are closer to my wife’s parents as they live in the panhandle of Florida. We love living in central Florida, since there are so many things to do in Florida.”
The JROTC unit at SHS has had an enrollment of 106 to 108 the last two years, but currently has 95 cadets enrolled, he noted.
“Last year, our unit was inspected by the Air Force Junior ROTC Headquarter’s regional director,” Colbert said. “The inspection could not have been better. Our unit received the rating of “Exceeds Standards” overall and also for each category of the inspection.
“The regional director said our unit was the best he had seen.”
Colbert and his fellow JROTC instructor, Chief Dennis Green, were both selected as Outstanding Instructors of the Year.
Also, Colbert was selected as the Region 1 Outstanding Instructor of the Year and was also awarded the Thakkar Family Foundation award for his exceptional commitment to his students.
“Chief Green has been a real blessing, since he has showed me the ropes of the JROTC program,” Cobert said. “His 19 years of experience in JROTC and sound advice has been invaluable to me learning all the JROTC instructor duties, and leading the cadets.”
Cobert’s wife, Tammie, was born in Fort Myers and grew up in Niceville, Florida.
She graduated from Troy University with a degree in human resource management. She also became a licensed cosmetologist in Florida, and loves coloring and styling hair.
Their son, Nic, is a freshman at Sebring High. He is in the International Baccalaureate program, and is busy in his athletic endeavors, which include cross country, basketball and track.
“Chief Green and I try to get students to start planning for their careers today, so they will be well prepared when they graduate,” Colbert said. “I want to impress upon each student that they need to do their best every day, so they have the best chances of accomplishing what they want in life.
“To be able to shape and guide young adults is very rewarding.”
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held in July at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. The Highlands Urgent Care was the sponsor of the Educator of the Year award.
