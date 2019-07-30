SEBRING — After reviewing 300 charges against Christopher Ray Queen, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada found him guilty of all 300 counts of child pornography charges against him.
Queen, 51, faces a potential of five years in prison on each count under state law and up to 10 years in prison on each county under federal law.
Estrada may choose to have them run concurrently. Queen qualifies for a pre-sentence investigation on what penalties are most appropriate.
The next hearing, regarding sentencing, is set for 1:15 p.m. Sept. 23.
Reading of the individual verdicts against Queen on Tuesday took Estrada more than a half hour.
No jury
Queen had elected for a bench trial on Tuesday, which started at 8:30 a.m. and finished at 11 a.m.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo rested his case after two witnesses and presentation of three recordings: Queen’s in-custody interview with then Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detective Orlando Garcia Esquibel — now with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement — and two recorded jail visitation conversations between Queen and his wife.
Defense attorney Elton Gissendanner opted not to present any evidence or call witnesses, not even Queen.
When questioned by Estrada, Queen said he was satisfied with Gissendanner’s advice and the decision not to testify.
The case
It started in the summer of 2017 when America OnLine sent an alert to the Federal Bureau of Investigation that a user allegedly tried to send 30 images of child pornography through an email account.
After more than eight months of investigation by the FBI and Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, deputies arrested then 50-year-old Christopher Ray Queen of Sebring on Feb. 27, 2018, under 19 counts of possessing child pornography, nine counts of promoting child pornography by sending it and a charge of resisting an officer without violence.
The third charge referred to Queen locking himself in his bedroom and refusing to open the door for officers attempting to execute a search warrant.
Arrest reports said when officers arrived on Feb. 27, 2018, to serve the warrant, they knocked on the doors and windows several times with no one answering.
Ultimately, a family member arrived on the scene and called Queen’s wife, who had been in contact with him via phone. His wife then arrived to let deputies into the house.
Once in, deputies went to a back bedroom and found that door locked. When they told him of the warrant through the door, he asked what it was for and wouldn’t open the door, reports said.
Deputies broke down the door and found Queen with a semi-automatic handgun in his left hand, with the hammer cocked, a round in the chamber and ammunition in the magazine.
Deputies were able to remove the handgun, reports said.
According to reports, Queen told deputies the gun was not for them and he wouldn’t hurt them.
He would later tell his wife he had hoped they would shoot him or he would have the chance to shoot himself.
Charges
After searching his computer drives, law enforcement officials charged Queen with 300 counts of possession of child pornography on March 23, 2018.
They also charged him with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim under age 12, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between 12 and 16 years of age and one count of cruelty toward a child.
A Sheriff’s Office press release said Special Victims Unit detectives combed through more than 150,000 images on Queen’s phone and discovered multiple images of the victim in various sexual situations.
Investigators said he molested the same girl three times between November 2017 and February 2018.
That case has not yet had a trial.
More charges
The 300 child pornography charges were a small part of what investigators found on his computer and other electronic devices — most in storage and labeled “underage.”
An initial scan of the 800,000-plus images in Queen’s possession turned up 10,762 images that were already identified as child pornography in the Department of Homeland Security’s Project VIC database.
All of those images depict children, many of them under the age of 10, involved in sexual acts, reports said
According to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, that amount of images makes his case the largest child pornography case in central Florida history — just from the initial scan of Queen’s devices.
The actual number of images of child pornography on his devices was likely much higher, and while Queen could have been charged for all 10,762 images, the 300 charges filed would ensure he spends the rest of his life in prison, if convicted.
Interview
In a recording played at trial, an in-custody interview done by Esquibel, Queen said numerous times that it “sounds like I need to get a lawyer,” before finally deciding to end the interview and seek legal counsel.
Before he stopped talking, however, Esquibel asked him about whether or not he had an AOL account, had uploaded photos to the Internet or to another email account or had sent photos to his mobile device.
Queen admitted to having a problem with looking at pornography, but suggested anything that might be depicting children would have been a “pop-up” that he didn’t directly search or access.
Esquibel, in the initial interview, asked Queen to identify any images he recognized, and Queen said he didn’t recognize any.
On the recording, he said that some of the photos he enjoyed looking at seemed young, but Esquibel said there would have been no mistaking the age of those in the photos.
Esquibel also repeatedly told Queen that forensic technicians would be able to pull images from a hard drive, even if they’d been deleted, and would be able to trace where they’d been sent and from where they’d been copied.
Apology
In recorded jail conversations with his wife, Queen talked about his problem as “something I kept hid (sic) from everybody.”
His wife, often crying, said if she’d known he was sick she would have gotten him help.
“How long have you been battling this?” she asked. “What’s in your head? My kids don’t want me coming here. You have a sickness.”
She also asked herself aloud how she could not know that the images were in the house, and he answered that he had the digital media locked up in a gun safe.
“I’m sorry,” he said to her. “I let everybody down. If I could undo it, believe me, (I would).”
He went on to say if he knew he had messed up “the best thing that ever happened to me,” meaning his marriage to her, and that if he could go back and do things differently, “all that stuff would be in the garbage.”
