Judge Hinkle

HINKLE

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who’ve served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.

Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.” The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.”

Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felons have to pay all “financial obligations” ordered by courts as part of sentencing — including fees, fines and restitution — to be eligible to have their voting rights restored.

Voting- and civil-rights groups who filed the lawsuit allege that hinging the right to vote on finances amounts to an unconstitutional “poll tax” and is a vestige of Jim Crow-era policies aimed at preventing black voters from participating in elections.

But during a telephone hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he wants both sides to address an issue that hasn’t been dealt with in court filings: whether the amendment itself is unconstitutional, and what it would mean if it is.

The law passed this spring by the Legislature “makes clear that a plaintiff cannot vote until the plaintiff has satisfied all the financial obligations,” Hinkle said during the hour-long hearing.

“If it should turn out that the Florida constitutional provision, Amendment 4, also provides that a plaintiff cannot vote unless the plaintiff satisfies all the financial obligations, then the question becomes, what happens if that’s unconstitutional?” the judge said.

Plaintiffs maintain that about 1.4 million Floridians have been convicted of felonies but are no longer incarcerated. The requirement to pay financial obligations would prevent about 80 percent of them from having their voting rights automatically restored, the lawyers argued.

While offering myriad reasons why the financial-obligations requirement runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution, the plaintiffs’ lawyers have focused solely on the state law and avoided consideration about whether those complaints mirror concerns about Amendment 4.

But Hinkle instructed them to tackle the issue by Aug. 29.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments