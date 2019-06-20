SEBRING — Authorities sentenced a serial rapist to life in prison again for a series of violent crimes that took place in Sebring decades ago. A resentencing hearing was held Tuesday.
“I’m tired of sentencing this guy,” said Circuit Judge Anthony Ritenour to other courtroom members after the suspect’s hearing.
David Richard Weeks, 59, was arrested in May 1986 for three crimes in what authorities characterized as a violent “one-man crime spree” whereby he viciously terrorized and subsequently attacked three different women over a course of 10 days.
Officials said Weeks was convicted for burglary of a dwelling with an assault and attempted sexual battery for an April 22, 1986 attack. Three days later, he kidnapped another woman, beat her unconscious, and then raped her. He was also convicted for an April 29, 1986 burglary of a dwelling and sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
According to court records, Weeks’ victim was asleep in her bed when he broke into her residence with a knife and threatened to stab her in the heart — the victim’s children were in the home during the attack and Weeks used them as leverage while raping her.
“I’ll plunge this into your heart,” Weeks said, according to public records.
Weeks received a 40 year concurrent prison sentence, but was later released for two of the attacks. He violated probation in 2007 and was sent back to prison.
“He poses a substantial threat to the community,” said Assistant State Attorney Steven Houchin.
In Florida, when an offender is charged with a crime, prosecutors are required to submit a sentencing score sheet made up of a points scoring system. Depending on the type of crime, the sheet generally dictates whether an offender receives prison time.
After Weeks violated his probation in 2007, authorities said they assessed points, according to legal parameters, that brought his score above 600 — a score of 44 requires mandatory prison time.
Under this system, the court said it was permissible that Weeks receive life in prison. Weeks challenged the judgement and an appellate court, in 2012, ruled in his favor citing that 85 points were not eligible to be applied. The guideline score system lessened his points to 518, potentially reducing his prison sentence.
The court found that when Weeks violated his probation in 2007, it essentially “upped,” his point value so he’d received between 27-40; however, Weeks’ attorney, Robert Norgard, argued violating probation was not reason enough to add to the suspect’s score sheet even given the violent nature of the crimes he was convicted of.
On Tuesday, the court found departing from the points system in its sentence for the violation of probation charge was warranted due to the wanton violence and escalating nature of the crimes, resulting in severe trauma. The judge cited precedent that showed Weeks was an inherent danger to the community.
Ritenour detailed an instance with Weeks, when, at his original sentencing hearing, Weeks was found in contempt when he violently attacked his own lawyer and subsequently had to be dragged out by bailiffs.
“It’s horrendous the violence reflected in these cases,” said Ritenour. “He even attacked his own lawyer.”
“I am sentencing Mr. Weeks to life once again,” Ritenour said.
