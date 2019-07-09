This May 14, 2013, file photo shows the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington early in the morning. The Justice Department is shaking up the legal team fighting for the inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 census but offered no specifics on why the change was being made. The change announced Sunday, July 7, 2019, comes days after the department vowed to continue to try to find a legal path forward to include the question on the census.