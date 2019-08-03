AVON PARK — A 16-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Jacksonville on July 20 was arrested in Avon Park on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Tajah Kishon Bing, of Osceola County, was taken into custody at a home on Berkley Road shortly after noon by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Anti-Crime Team. According to a press release, the team was acting on a tip that Bing was inside the house. He was found hiding under blankets in a bedroom.
Two other teens were also arrested after four guns — one of them stolen — and 94 grams of marijuana were found inside the home. Authorities say three of the guns were wrapped in a ski mask and the other was located in a room along with an extended magazine and another ski mask.
Detectives are working to determine if any of the other guns were also stolen.
Shayla Hightower, 16, of Arcadia, and 17-year-old Jaylen Juan Stevenson were charged with harboring an escaped fugitive, possession of a firearm by a minor, grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment and possession of a structure used to sell drugs. Officials said Stevenson and other teens have been living in the home unsupervised for several months.
Bing and three other inmates at a juvenile detention facility in Jacksonville staged a fight around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20. When staff tried to break up the brawl, the inmates attacked the staff, authorities say. They then fought staff in the control room and pushed buttons until a door opened.
The teens then stole a member’s car keys and cell phone, and fled the facility in the stolen car. Two of the teens were quickly captured, but Bing and another got away.
The three other inmates who escaped in Jacksonville, Davionne Baldwin, Tyjuan Monroe and Marcus Ledbetter were all located within 24 hours, according to reports. The Department of Juvenile Justice suspended admissions at the facility as it investigates the escape.
Baldwin, 17, was arrested for escape and battery on detention facility staff. He was also charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation.
Monroe, 16, was charged with robbery with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Ledbetter, 17, was charged with burglary, escape and battery on a detention facility staff.
The Department of Juvenile Justice released the following statement:
“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has commenced an immediate investigation into the escape of four youth at Jacksonville Youth Academy, a residential commitment program run by contracted provider TrueCore Behavioral Solutions ... The Department takes escape incidents such as these very seriously, and if we discover through our investigation that failures of policies and procedures have occurred, we will take contract action against this provider. At this time, admissions to the Jacksonville Youth Academy program, have been suspended.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.