SEBRING — Zachary Otto Lynch, 23, of Sebring may not agree that dogs are man’s best friend after a K-9 deputy sniffed out the marijuana in his vehicle and alerted deputies on Saturday night. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Lynch and he faces a felony possession of marijuana, over 20 grams and a misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession.
Deputies pulled Lynch over for a traffic stop on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard close to 11 p.m. The deputy wrote in his arrest report that Lynch appeared to be very nervous. He asked Lynch if there was anything illegal in the van. He hesitated before saying no, the report said.
As the arresting deputy was speaking with Lynch, K-9 Kylo Ren was performing a free air sniff around the van’s exterior. The K-9 alerted the other deputies to show there could be drugs on board.
The arresting deputy searched the van and found two baggies with “a green leafy substance” on the floorboard. He also found two partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, called blunts, in the ashtray. In a cup, the deputy found an aluminum pipe with burnt cannabis within.
The field test on all of the samples showed positive for marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was over 27 grams, making the charges a felony. Deputies took photos of the evidence.
