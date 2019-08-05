AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 therapy dogs Stella and Trey recently visited the campus of Ridge Area Arc with their handlers. Both teams are certified Pet Therapy teams and often assist victims of crime.
Staff and consumers enjoyed meeting the K-9s and were treated to lots of licks and a few tricks. As Ridge Area Arc serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, it strives to expose consumers to more life experiences.
This community outreach offered consumers a rare opportunity to interact with animals specifically trained to be affectionate to strangers and able to adapt to a variety of situations. Visits from a therapy dog have been found to lower blood pressure and heart rate, reduce anxiety, and increase levels of endorphins and oxytocin.
Many consumers mentioned feeling more calm and happy after interacting with the dogs. Several consumers who were apprehensive at first were able to overcome their apprehension and had positive interactions with the animals. There were a lot of smiles and laughter as each dog displayed their own personality.
Stella is the larger of the two K-9s weighing 55 pounds. She is a Weimaraner mix and a rescue from Brevard County. Stella is handled by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocate Elizabeth Fischer. Fischer mentioned that she and Stella enjoy meeting people in the community as it is a welcome break from their usual assignments, which are often more serious.
Trey, a 32-pound Pembroke Welsh corgi, is handled by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Allen Alvater and began his service offering comfort to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office staff following the death of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. in 2018.
“It was wonderful to see the smiles on the faces of our staff and consumers while interacting with the dogs and turned a typical Tuesday into something extraordinary,” said Director of Development Donna Scherlacher.
