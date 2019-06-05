SEBRING — Kaylee Tuck told the Highlands News-Sun Tuesday she is throwing her hat in the ring for the Republican nomination for State House of Representatives District 55 in the 2020 election. So far the only other person to file for the open seat is Democrat Tony Munnings Sr. from Lake Placid; the seat is being vacated by Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, who can no longer run because of term limits.
Tuck is a land use attorney at Henderson, Franklin, Sarnes and Holt P.A. in Fort Myers but maintains a residence in Sebring. Her firm helps rural, farming counties throughout the state. She said as a second generation citrus grower and land use attorney, she has special insight into the importance of farming for rural communities.
“I have always wanted to run for office,” Tuck said. “I thought now was a good time with everything that is happening in agriculture. No one else in the House has an agricultural background.”
Tuck says she wants to be able to help the agricultural community in 2020 no matter what the issues are. One item of concern for Tuck is the recovery of farmers from Hurricane Irma.
“Agriculture is and always has been the backbone of Florida’s economy, and we need a strong voice in Tallahassee to advocate for policies that will further the goals of the agriculture community and help remedy the struggles farmers currently face,” she said.
According to Tuck, much of the Legislature’s attention is in on Florida’s coasts, while rural counties struggle to meet basic needs for improvement such as community resources, economic development, and infrastructure.
Jobs with livable wages are also a priority for Tuck.
“As we go forward we must expand technology and research in agriculture to continue to strengthen and grow those industries,” she said. “Infrastructure such as transportation and utilities will be paramount to advancing the much needed job creation in Florida’s Heartland.”
Tuck wants to see veterans get better assistance with job training and transitional housing, especially for those who are homeless. According to Tuck, there are more than 18,000 veterans in Highlands County who are struggling daily with homelessness and finding work.
Tuck said she would like to see a new Veterans Resource Center to help with those issues or have the current Veterans Affairs incorporate programs to help. Collaborating with Career Source Heartland is another idea to develop employment skills.
“While I have several ideas about how to strengthen District 55, I look forward to having the opportunity to work with the community to come up with solutions for many of the issues facing [the district],” she said.
She plans to hold weekly round table talks with community and business leaders in order to determine concerns, suggestions and legislature that may be helpful.
Tuck has filed the appropriate paperwork with the state Division of Elections, which lists her as a candiate for the District 55 seat. Tuck said she will open her campaign bank account toward the end of this week or the beginning of next week.
Tuck is no stranger to politicians. Her grandmother, Arlene Tuck, is a commissioner on the Highlands County Board of County Commission and her father, Andy Tuck, is a former chairman of the School Board of Highlands County School and in January 2014 he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott to the Florida State Board of Education.
